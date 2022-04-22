ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEGO’s new Succulents mean no dead plants ever again

By Krystin Arneson
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
LEGO Succulents Plant Decor Building Set (LEGO)

LEGO isn’t just for the kids: A lot of adults really, really enjoy LEGO sets — and during the pandemic, when we just wanted to get off our screens and do something fun and mildly engaging with our hands and brains, sales of the stuff boomed. As in, the company was able to double its profits .

Tapping into what they have realized is a very profitable audience (millennials), the company’s Botanical Collection features buildable plants that a) are way more fun to put together than a 3D jigsaw puzzle (or any jigsaw puzzle) and b) don’t die, unlike regular plants. While the collection has been around for awhile, there are now two new additions to the line: a succulent and an orchid , both of which retail for $49.99.

Now that LEGO sets are something people hype, they’re available for presale — the actual sets will ship directly when they’re available for purchase to the masses May 1 (if sales figures and consumer interest are any indication, though, they’ll be sold out fast).

The succulents come with a few different varieties of the hardy botanical, all boxed up together on little black stands that mimic plant pots (with LEGO plants you don’t have to buy pots either!). There are 771 pieces in all, which means you’ll be working with it for a while — just don’t lose that 771st piece. Already No. 1 in toy building sets, it’s available for preorder on Amazon here .

Meanwhile, the orchid has 608 pieces — but anyone who’s ever tried to grow an orchid knows, they’re extremely delicate and fragile flora (you poor fools, I was one of you too). While LEGOs are a little more hardy, we still see the thin stems we’ll be building out with this kit as a little bit of a challenge. It’s also available for preorder on Amazon for $49.99, but don’t wait too long to buy it — like all good things, we have a feeling this set will go fast, too.

The two pieces join the existing Botanical Collection, which also includes a precarious-looking flower bouquet (great for Mother’s Day as a never-wilt option for flowers) for $40.99 and bonsai tree set ($40.33).

