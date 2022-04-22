Yes, money does buy happiness, researcher finds

“Money can’t buy happiness,” the old saying goes.

Yes it does, says the latest research on the subject.

A psychologist at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School tackled the matter and concluded that, yup, having more cash is totally a recipe for good times.

“Higher incomes are associated with both feeling better day-to-day and being more satisfied with life overall,” Matthew Killingsworth determined in a paper on the matter.

It’s tempting to say, “Dude, you needed an academic study for this?” But in fact Killingsworth was testing an earlier study that found the money-happiness correlation appeared to plateau around the $75,000 level.

That is, if you made more than $75,000 a year, you probably wouldn’t feel any happier.

Killingsworth’s finding: Yeah, you will.

He determined that there’s actually no plateau when it comes to earnings. The more you make, the happier you’ll probably be.

Elon Musk, therefore, crazy-happy.

Same for Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and other prominent rich people who left that $75,000 threshold in the dust a long time ago.

KTLA management, if you’re reading this, I’m fully prepared to put this absolutely-not-goofy academic research to the test.

Let’s boost my salary to, say, a million bucks for the remainder of the year (or more) and see what it does for my sense of well being.

Science!

