Stanley Black & Decker selling historic ‘Magic Door’ unit for $900 million
By Alexander Soule
GreenwichTime
3 days ago
For $900 million, Stanley Black & Decker is selling its automatic door division — born in the Great Depression as the “Stanley Magic Door” — with plans to stay focused on its tool lines that have seen sales surge since the onset of the COVID-19...
STAMFORD — Financial-services firm Mirador LLC announced Monday it plans to relocate its headquarters from Darien to Stamford and add about 250 positions in the next three years — the latest of several companies in the past year to qualify for state funding to support significant jobs growth.
This morning, however, the company raised a massive $150 million Series B, including funds from the aforementioned Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund. This time out, however, it was DCVC and Playground Global leading the way for the investment. “Agility is set to make a powerful impact, developing and shipping robots that...
Days after the Najafi group’s buyout of STX Entertainment, the Eros STX Global Corporation is changing its name to Eros Media World PLC. The newly renamed company has also revealed a new management structure and some financial projections. Eros will retain a 15% non-voting stake in STX and the...
Amazon said Thursday (April 21) it is launching a $1 billion venture fund to support customer fulfillment, logistics and supply chain innovation. “As customers increasingly shop online and look for even faster delivery, Amazon continues to invent new ways to raise the bar on customer and employee experience while working with other companies focused on those fields,” the Seattle retail giant said on its website.
Brett Skaloud and Jeff Feiereisen both worked on some of the most cutting-edge technology ever created at Amazon, with specific focus on helping to start the company’s cashierless Amazon Go convenience stores. The engineers have now launched their own startup and the first product is a dual showerhead called...
“We got into HAX with that idea, and then completely invalidated it,” co-founder and CEO Akshat Thirani says with a laugh. “For a few weeks, we were just in a kind of limbo. We knew there’s a lot behind electricity, based on the home energy data we’ve seen. I was in Shenzhen. Everything just collided, and a new company — in a sense — was born.”
Today in retail, Kimberly-Clark predicts higher sales this year despite raising prices, while Walmart continues to strengthen its ties with local businesses. Plus, Home Depot Chief Information Officer Matt Carey shifts into the role of executive vice president of customer experience, and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered resale baby gear marketplace Rebelstork expands into the U.S.
Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
Amazon has announced it will invest $1 billion in companies across the fulfilment, logistics and supply chain sectors in an effort to capitalize on emerging technologies. "We see an opportunity to look beyond our own experience and empower companies that are developing emerging technologies in customer fulfilment operations, logistics, and the supply chain,” said the ecommerce giant.
Last week, TechCrunch’s Kyle Wiggers gave us a glimpse into Plaid co-founder’s William Hockey’s latest venture: the platform for what he believes is the first bank of its kind — a “financial infrastructure” bank. To rephrase, Hockey has founded a bank called Column. “[Column...
UnitedHealth Group will sell Change Healthcare's claims-editing business if its deal to acquire the health technology company is approved by regulators. UnitedHealth said it entered into a purchase agreement April 22 with TPG Capital, a private equity firm. UnitedHealth would divest ClaimsXten for $2.2 billion. UnitedHealth announced its intent to...
Today it made its second big piece of news: an acquisition. Intrinsic is acquiring fellow AI/robotic intelligence firm Vicarious. The Bay Area-based firm has been kicking for a dozen or so years, raising a healthy $250 million in that time from big names like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Samsung. The company describes its tech as, “a turnkey robotics solutions integrator using AI to automate tasks too complex and versatile for traditional automation.” That includes standard warehouse and logistics tasks like palletizing, picking and packing.
Click here to read the full article. The move gives Amazon a new platform in India, where it has been successful but heavily scrutinized by government and competitors alike.
A consortium of some of the world’s most prominent design-led companies and institutions is joining forces to combat the climate crisis. Design for Good, a new nonprofit announced today, will develop open-source products and services that chip away at the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a group of 17 goals for building a sustainable future by 2030. Each year, the alliance will come up with solutions to a different UN goal, starting this year with clean water and sanitation.
Click here to read the full article. Gordon Brothers, the Boston-based advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has received $300 million in financing from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, increasing the firm’s capital base to more than $1 billion.
“This new investment marks an important milestone in Gordon Brothers’ evolution and builds on our partnership with Stone Point Capital,” Ken Frieze, chief executive officer of Gordon Brothers, said in a statement Thursday. “We look forward to welcoming CPP Investments as we accelerate the growth of our lending, sale leasebacks and investments globally.” Stone Point is an investor in Gordon Brothers.More from WWDWhy...
Sterling Construction Company, Inc's (NASDAQ: STRL) E-Infrastructure Solutions segment reported new awards of $278 million during the first quarter of 2022. Sterling's E-Infrastructure projects include large-scale site development services for e-commerce distribution centers, data centers, and warehouses. "Our E-Infrastructure Solutions segment has delivered a strong start for 2022, as is...
Click here to read the full article. TB12, the health and wellness brand co-founded by Tom Brady and his long-time body coach Alex Guerrero, recently named Grant Shriver CEO and partner. The former Lowe’s Home Improvement executive was brought in to take a fast-growing business, which he says “dominates” the Boston market, and scale it. “The customer in [New England] fully understands what we do and what we’re about,” Shriver said. “We need to take that mentality and push [it] west, continue to bring brand awareness across the country and frankly, internationally.” The early stage growth company plans to raise...
NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin's public profile grew six months ago when the first exchange-traded product tied to it hit the market. It took just two days for the fund, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, to amass more than $1 billion. That’s even though the fund, which often goes by its ticker symbol BITO, doesn’t hold bitcoin itself. Instead it invests in futures for bitcoin, a regulated market where traders make bets on where the cryptocurrency is heading in the coming months.
Cort Guitars’ parent company, the Cor-Tek Corporation, has acquired the DigiTech and DOD pedal brands from Harman/Samsung. In a statement, Cor-Tek president Jun Park said, “We’re pleased to inform you that we, Cor-Tek Corporation, maker of Cort guitars, have entered into a purchase agreement to acquire the DigiTech/DOD brand, including all DigiTech/DOD intellectual property and assets.
Removing carbon from our atmosphere has become a goal for scientists and entrepreneurs around the world, and while many have begun to develop promising technology solutions, a few big names in tech, including Alphabet, Shopify, and Meta, are committing nearly $1 billion dollars to fund carbon removal technology through 2030 through a new initiative called Frontier, an advanced market commitment to incentive following through on development. Hannah Bebbington, the head of strategy for Frontier, joined Cheddar News to discuss. "What Frontier aims to do is help get this market on track by sending that strong demand signal such that we can scale up capacity really significantly in the next couple of years," she said.
