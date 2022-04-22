ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson reptile expo set for April 23

By Jaylan Wright
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ddlRU_0fHVnlUw00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Show Reptile & Exotics Show will take place Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Jackson. The event will display snakes, lizards, bearded dragons, and hedgehogs.

The animals were born and raised here in the United States. Some are even local to the Jackson area.

“We usually have roughly 15 to 20 tables set up with vendors. Like I said, there’s a huge variety of animals, so it’s a good time weather your looking for a new pet, supplies for a current pet, or just bringing the kids out for something fun to do,” explained Jeremy Humphrey, Aces Reptile Emporium owner and operator.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sN2KM_0fHVnlUw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YfNco_0fHVnlUw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xek8w_0fHVnlUw00

According to Humphrey, animals will be available to be viewed, held, and sold. This will also give neighbors in area a chance to be educated about the animals. Anyone is welcome to attend.

The event is taking place at the Wahabi Shrines and will start at 9:00 a.m. for VIP guests and 10:00 a.m. for the general public. Tickets will be available at the door:

  • Adults – $10
  • Children under 12 years old – Free.

Activities and food vendors will also be available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Businesses expect big economic impact from Fondren Live

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Fondren Renaissance Foundation (FRF) announced Fondren Live will return in 2022. A variety of vendors, including clothing, food, jewelry, and arts and crafts, will be available along with musical performances for neighbors. “The economic impact is great. These events coming, we have a lot of fun. But when we look […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Plans for Fondren parking garage underway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Developers of the Fondren Entertainment District are planning to build a parking garage, which would be located behind the Pearl tiki bar, Highball Lanes and the Capri Theatre. The Northside Sun reported Jason Watkins and Davis Pharr, who created the Fondren Entertainment District business, said they will handle plans for the […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg stage dedicated to Live at Five creator

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The “John I. Marshall Stage” in Town Square Park was dedicated to his daughter during a recent Live at Five event on Friday, April 22. Sarah Marshall Newton’s parents were involved in a Live After Five program in Baton Rouge. When Newton was the vice president of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

First Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival draws big crowd to Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The first Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival drew hundreds to The District Green in downtown Biloxi. Not so coincidentally, the event came on the heels of the state legalizing medical marijuana. The battle isn’t completely over. Organizers said the purpose of the festival is to celebrate...
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Jackson, MS
Lifestyle
Mississippi State
Mississippi Pets & Animals
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Sports
Jackson, MS
Government
Jackson, MS
Pets & Animals
WJTV 12

Yazoo City man convicted of raping daughter

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was convicted of six counts of statutory rape on Tuesday, April 5. A Yazoo County Circuit Court Jury found Jimmy Allen guilty of raping his daughter. Prosecutors said Allen will be sentenced on April 14, 2022.
YAZOO CITY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reptile#Snake#Lizards#Aces Reptile Emporium
PopCrush

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
WJTV 12

Woman arrested on stolen gun charge in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman faces gun-related charges following a traffic stop in Hattiesburg on Monday, April 18. Hattiesburg police said they pulled Anna Marie Graham, 27, of Hattiesburg, over for a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Southview Drive and Grace Avenue. She was charged with possession of a stolen […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WJTV 12

Four wanted for robbing Jackson Family Dollar

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify four people wanted in connection to an armed robbery. Police said the armed robbery happened around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at the Family Dollar store on Terry Road. Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or submit an […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2 women arrested after tip leads to body buried in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two women after a body was discovered buried in Clinton. On Monday, April 4, police said they received a tip that a man had been killed in Jackson, and his body had been buried on Magnolia Road near Cynthia Road. When officers arrived at the location, they found […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after fight in north Mississippi; 1 person charged

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Chuck McDougald said officers found emergency medical responders treating Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, […]
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy