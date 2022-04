Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nothing beats the sound of a vinyl turntable, right? For music lovers, having a vinyl setup in your home is the ultimate way to enjoy your favorite albums, but with all the turntables out there, it’s hard to find the perfect one. Fear not, Billboard has your back. In honor of Record Store Day on Saturday (April 23), we’ve searched to find our...

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO