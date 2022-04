KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's not often that a bus sneaks up on riders. But after Knoxville Area Transit invested in a total of 18 electric buses, it's becoming likelier. "They're quiet, they're clean and they have lots of great features for passengers like USB chargers," said Belinda Woodiel-Brill, the director of planning and public information at KAT. "It's just a really fun technology and we've just been so happy with the public response to it."

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO