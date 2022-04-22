Hunt for 6th title begins for Tecolotes

The Tecolotes Dos Laredos open their season on Friday against the Sultanes de Monterrey.

W h y can’t the Tecolotes Dos Laredos win a Mexican Baseball League title?

That’s a question Tecolotes manager Mark Weidemaier has religiously asked himself throughout spring training. And he and the Tecos will finally get to work on finding out an answer as they open their 2022 season with a three-game road series against the Sultanes de Monterrey, starting 7 p.m. Friday.

“I have liked what I’ve seen this spring training,” Weidemaier said. “It’s been a good group to work with.”

Weidemaier is tasked to get Dos Laredos back to the postseason after it missed out on the playoffs last year. The Tecolotes went 30-36 as they finished eighth in the Mexican League’s Northern Division.

The two-nation franchise brings back several key players from last year’s squad such as designated hitter Balbino Fuenmayor, second baseman Kevin Medrano and shortstop Roberto Valenzuela. But it also added a handful of talent the organization believes will propel it to new heights.

“Completely different team than we saw last year,” Tecolotes sports director Kelvis Flete said. “Better pitching, better bullpen. Better everything. Hopefully, we don't get hit with the injury bug. If we don’t, we should be in the playoffs.”

The Tecolotes’ starting pitching struggled last season. Josh Roeder and Jackson Stephens - who signed a minor-league deal with the Atlanta Braves this offseason - were the only two starters who were quality on the mound. So, the Tecos brought in guys such as Bryan Bonnell, Jose Flores and Junior Guerra - all who have performed well this spring training - to hopefully improve the starting rotation. Then bullpen-wise, Dos Laredos expects relievers such as Nate Antone, Donnie Hart and Geoff Broussard to perform well.

Offensively, the Tecolotes added what they believe to potential league stars.

The Tecos acquired 2019 Mexican League MVP Alonzo Harris. The outfielder will bat either No. 1 or 2 in the order, he primarily batted No. 1 in the spring training games he played in. And Harris has looked solid this preseason, being able to get on base and help Dos Laredos score runs. During his MVP campaign with Oaxaca, he became the first player in league history to record 30 home runs, 30 doubles and 30 stolen bases.

Along with Harris, the Tecolotes brought in players such as first baseman Kennys Vargas and Cade Gotta. Vargas will bat either No. 3 or 4 in the lineup as he expects to bring power to the Tecos’ order with Fuenmayor. Then, for Gotta, he is expected to hit No. 1 or 2 in the lineup as he flashed quality on-base skills during spring training.

With the talent Dos Laredos have, it has players on this year’s roster expecting big things.

“I think the team has players this year to win a championship,” Fuenmayor said.

For the Tecolotes to accomplish what they want to this season - winning their sixth title in team history - they will need 100% buy-in. Everyone must accept their role and play it well. Team chemistry must be on point. If a player feels their role is unacceptable, that could disrupt the Dos Laredos’ season. So, the team has tried to instill a team-first culture during spring training.

“It’s a team effort,” Vargas said. “It’s going to take the whole team to win a championship. We have to give 100% every time.”

A sixth team championship. That is what is on the two-nation franchise’s mind.

The Tecolotes feel they have the talent to win a title this year. And a step in the right direction to achieve that is opening the season with a series win, winning at least two of the three games they will play in Monterrey this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Before the Tecos can win a championship, it must make the postseason. And to make the playoffs, it must win games.

Dos Laredos expects to win early and often this year. It feels last season was a fluke. So, the Tecos are motivated. So, they want to get rid of the bad taste in their mouth.

The Tecolotes have looked good this spring training. They have looked competitive against some of this year’s expected contenders - the Diablos Rojos del Mexico and Acereros de Monclova. But those were preseason matchups. They are much different than regular-season games.

The Tecos are excited to open the regular season Friday. And they are eager to answer Weidemaier’s long-term question.

Why can’t the Tecolotes win a Mexican League title this year?

“I am really excited,” Vargas said. “The practice games are fine, but we are ready for the regular season. Try to win a championship for the Teco nation. It’s time to go.”

garrett.kroeger@lmtonline.com