Mark Weidemaier was hired back in November 2021 to manage this the Tecolotes Dos Laredos this season.

Baseball has taken Mark Weidemaier all over the world.

Ask him to tell you stories about his time in baseball and be prepared for anything. From crazy moments to his time scouting in Mexico or Venezuela to his time coaching in the Dominican Republic and South Korea, Weidemaier has seen and experienced it all during his 40-plus years in the sport. And now, baseball has led him to be the manager of the Tecolotes Dos Laredos.

The Tecolotes hired Weidemaier back in November 2021 to replace Rafael Rijo as the team’s manager. Rijo coached half of last season after the Tecolotes fired the starting 2020 manager Pablo Ortega midway through the year.

“Working closely with ownership and baseball operations, we knew (Weidemaier) has worked in Mexico before,” Tecolotes sports director Kelvis Flete said. “We knew his knowledge of baseball. Last year, when it was time to look for a new manager, his name popped up. We know it was a good fit.”

With the hire of Weidemaier, the two-nation organization feels it has a manager in place to lead the Tecos to their sixth title in franchise history this season. And thanks to his experience, Weidemaier is confident he can do just that.

Life is a box of chocolates

Weidemaier is a colorful storyteller. Ask him about his time scouting internationally, and he would tell you about the time he was working in Venezuela in 1995 when he sat in a section where fans would fill empty cups with urine because they didn’t want to miss anything, but the liquid would fly into the air along with beer after home runs.

Profanity and jokes are as much part of his vocabulary as baseball terminology. That’s why if you ask him about his journey throughout baseball, he’d tell you it is like the popular 1994 film, “Forrest Gump.”

“If you have never seen the movie Forrest Gump, and you tune into the movie midway through, it might be about an Alabama football player,” Weidemaier said. “But if you tune in during a different part, it might be about a man in Vietnam or a man playing ping pong. Bottom line, if you haven’t seen it from the beginning, you don’t see the whole picture.”

Although Weidemaier has learned from great managers such as Joe Torre, Ted Williams and Don Mattingly - just to name a few - the Columbus, Ohio, native credits his success in baseball to his time as an advance scout. He feels he wouldn’t be where he is today without those experiences.

“I think you learn more from scouting actually,” Weidemaier said. “I think I am lucky to have learned from the grassroots up.”

Weidemaier scouted for several MLB organizations such as the Cleveland Guardians - when they were the Indians — Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. The two highest grades he has given were to Bo Jackson and Alex Rodriguez. Thanks to those experiences - mixed in with his time working for the California Angels’ and New York Yankees’ Dominican academies - he sees the game differently than most. Weidemaier watches games looking for ways to get an edge, rather than solely judging a player’s talents. And learning how to accurately assess players is something Weidemaier has leaned on heavily so far with the Tecos.

Helping put together a hopeful winner

With four-plus decades of experience under your belt, you get to meet a lot of people - and build a ton of connections.

That’s exactly what Weidemaier has done. And he has parlayed some of those relationships he has formed into a hopeful Mexican Baseball League title contender roster this season.

While the Tecolotes returned players such as Balbino Fuenmayor, Kevin Medrano and Roberto Valenzuela, they did bring in a handful of new players too. Players like Bryan Bonnell, Cade Gotta and Alonzo Harris. And most of the newcomers were at the recommendation of Weidemaier.

Weidemaier sat in the stands with a keen eye when he was a scout. He looked for ways to get hitters out, how to align defenses against teams and how to tailor a lineup against a certain pitcher, all while keeping a manager’s preferences in mind. He leaned on those experiences when putting together this year’s roster with the rest of Dos Laredos’ front office.

“He will know how to move the team around and get the best out of everybody,” Flete said.

Although recommended a handful of players, he also suggested certain coaches, which the Tecolotes obliged and hired this offseason.

“It wasn’t just players he recommended, but he also recommended some of the coaching staff,” Flete said. “It caused a good vibe within the team.”

A good vibe

Ask anyone within the Tecolotes organization, and they will tell you this year’s spring training has been a complete 180 compared to last year’s. This year’s preseason has been more MLB-like - detailed in every aspect.

The Tecos slowly built everyone’s stamina. When they had their first spring training game against the Diablos Rojos del Mexico back in March, hitters were limited to two at-bats and pitchers had a pitch count of 35. They didn’t want to rush anyone. They ensured everyone stayed healthy. And when they faced local makeshift, law enforcement teams, the Tecolotes played their fringe roster players instead of their key stars.

“I was in spring training last year in Saltillo, and it’s different here with the Tecolotes,” first baseman Kennys Vargas said. “This year’s spring training is like a Major League Baseball spring training. That’s what Mark is trying to bring to the table.”

When asked about Weidemaier this spring training, every player always mentions “a good vibe.” That he is friendly, approachable but demands greatness from them.

When it comes to being a manager, Weidemaier likes to balance being hard-nosed and caring. He doesn’t want his players to cut corners, but he doesn’t want to hound them 100% of the time. He knows that players know the sport’s ins and outs. So, he just tries to build on their knowledge and help refine their skills. And the players appreciate that approach.

“He has a lot of experience and good energy,” Fuenmayor said. “He has done a good job.”

Vargas added, “players love him a lot because he is a fun manager. He tries to transfer all the experience he has onto us.”

Winning a title

Weidemaier sees his in-game job in three phases.

Phase 1: During the first three innings, the Tecolotes want to try to score as early and often as possible. If they do score early, they want to keep tacking on.

Phase 2: The middle innings - four through six - the Tecos are playing the scoreboard. So, they are either trying to catch up with their opponent or grow their lead.

Then Phase 3: The last three innings, Dos Laredos wants to get to its closer with at least a one-run lead, add to its lead if possible and stop the opposition from scoring.

If Weidemaier can help the Tecolotes do that efficiently this season, he has no doubts in his mind that the two-nation organization can achieve remarkable things.

“Why can’t we be the champions?” Weidemaier said. “There’s no reason why we can’t.”

That’s why the Tecos hired Weidemaier - for him to lead them to a championship.

Dos Laredos have had instability at the manager position for the past few seasons. Weidemaier is the sixth different manager since 2018. But the two-nation organization is confident he can and will bring stability and success to the position.

Although winning a league title is the goal, the Tecos’ first objective is to make the playoffs. Before a team can win a championship, it must make the postseason first. And Weidemaier is confident the Tecolotes have the talent to do just that. He just must fit all the pieces together first - find the right combination for success. Once he does that, he’s self-assured the Tecos will reap the benefits. And the players have the same beliefs as him - that Weidemaier can take this team and turn it into a champion.

“Yes, he can,” Vargas said. “He is good. He has a lot of experience. He knows the game. When he’s in the dugout, he makes sure everyone is on the same page.

“The goal is to win a championship, and I believe he can help us achieve that.”

