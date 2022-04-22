Ribbon-cutting celebrates return of Fire Station 4 to Mount Vernon's west side

A ribbon-cutting ceremony has marked the return of Fire Station 4 to the west side of Mount Vernon.

The temporary location is located on South West Street and has been outfitted with a shed to store a fire engine, a lounge and a kitchen.

"We are excited to say we have the firehouse, the personnel and the engine back on the west side," said Chief Kim Odindo, of the Mount Vernon Fire Department.

Back in August, News 12 went into the century old firehouse on Oak Street. It was shut down because of deteriorating conditions.

"The substantial issues were the roof and with the supporting in the floor became more than we could handle," said Odindo.

Station 4 firefighters worked out of Station 3 on the south side of the city, but some expressed concerns with crowding amid a pandemic and delays in response times for calls on the west side.

"We have to ensure that the west side, which is the most densely populated portion, is covered with adequate protection. This was a priority," said Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard.

Patterson-Howard quickly found a temporary location but said supply chain shortages caused delays in building the infrastructure needed to get it up and running.

She helped secure $30,000 to buy and build the shed to store the station's engine and funding to pay rent at the building for the next year.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department has also hired an additional 12 firefighters for Station 4.

Odindo said after the new hires are trained, the city will add another fire engine to the west side.