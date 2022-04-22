What were the highest wind gusts on April 22?

DENVER (KDVR) — Strong winds are expected across Colorado Friday. They are to cause reduced visibility on the eastern plains when picking up dust and could stoke any fires that start and cause them to spread rapidly .

FOX31 is in touch with the National Weather Service to report where the strongest gusts are and report on any impact on people in the state.

Air Force Academy – 67 mph

Akron – 70 mph

Arvada (Big 10 Curve) – 51 mph

Bennett – 64 mph

Boyero – 51 mph

Buckley – 74 mph

Buena Vista – 72 mph

Burlington – 74 mph

Carr (US-85 at Wyoming border) – 50 mph

Cedar Point – 62 mph

Cheesman Reservoir – 58 mph

Cheraw – 66 mph

Colorado Springs – 57 mph

Copper Mountain – 58 mph

Denver International Airport – 55 mph

Erie – 59 mph

Florence – 69 mph

Frisco (I-70 at Copper Mountain) – 50 mph

Greenwood Village – 57 mph

Hartsel – 69 mph

Heartstrong – 67 mph

Hotchkiss – 72 mph

Hugo – 65 mph

Jefferson – 58 mph

Lafayette – 51 mph

Leadville – 58 mph

Limon – 60 mph

Littleton (C-470-Wadsworth) – 50 mph

Loveland Pass – 51 mph

Manila Village – 64 mph

Niwot – 59 mph

Northglenn – 56 mph

Peterson – 64 mph

Powderhorn – 77 mph

Red Cliff Pass – 58 mph

Rocky Flats – 56 mph

Ruleton – 66 mph

Springfield – 76 mph

Sterling – 56 mph

Strasburg – 58 mph

Sunshine – 55 mph

Union – 58 mph

Vernon – 73 mph

Wilkerson Pass – 51 mph

Woodland Park – 58 mph

Wray – 71 mph

