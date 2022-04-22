What were the highest wind gusts on April 22?
DENVER (KDVR) — Strong winds are expected across Colorado Friday. They are to cause reduced visibility on the eastern plains when picking up dust and could stoke any fires that start and cause them to spread rapidly .
FOX31 is in touch with the National Weather Service to report where the strongest gusts are and report on any impact on people in the state.
Air Force Academy – 67 mph
Akron – 70 mph
Arvada (Big 10 Curve) – 51 mph
Bennett – 64 mph
Boyero – 51 mph
Buckley – 74 mph
Buena Vista – 72 mph
Burlington – 74 mph
Carr (US-85 at Wyoming border) – 50 mph
Cedar Point – 62 mph
Cheesman Reservoir – 58 mph
Cheraw – 66 mph
Colorado Springs – 57 mph
Copper Mountain – 58 mph
Denver International Airport – 55 mph
Erie – 59 mph
Florence – 69 mph
Frisco (I-70 at Copper Mountain) – 50 mph
Greenwood Village – 57 mph
Hartsel – 69 mph
Heartstrong – 67 mph
Hotchkiss – 72 mph
Hugo – 65 mph
Jefferson – 58 mph
Lafayette – 51 mph
Leadville – 58 mph
Limon – 60 mph
Littleton (C-470-Wadsworth) – 50 mph
Loveland Pass – 51 mph
Manila Village – 64 mph
Niwot – 59 mph
Northglenn – 56 mph
Peterson – 64 mph
Powderhorn – 77 mph
Red Cliff Pass – 58 mph
Rocky Flats – 56 mph
Ruleton – 66 mph
Springfield – 76 mph
Sterling – 56 mph
Strasburg – 58 mph
Sunshine – 55 mph
Union – 58 mph
Vernon – 73 mph
Wilkerson Pass – 51 mph
Woodland Park – 58 mph
Wray – 71 mph

