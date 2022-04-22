ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Roads, LA

New Roads to experience scheduled power outage on Tuesday

By Trinity Velazquez
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Certain areas in New Roads will have a scheduled...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Pole down in Clintonville causes power outages and road closures

The utility pole is down at the intersection of Brighton Rd., N. High St., and Clinton Heights Ave., causing power outages in the area. Pole down in Clintonville causes power outages and …. FULL DABATE: Ohio Democrats running for U.S. Senate …. Midday Forecast: March 28, 2022. Man arrested after...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Roads, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
New Roads, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Industry
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage
NBC4 Columbus

Power restored after car hits pole in Clintonville

UPDATE: Columbus Division of Power reports that power has been restored to the Clintonville area affected by Sunday morning’s outage. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parts of North High Street are closed in Clintonville due to a downed utility pole Sunday morning. The utility pole is down at the intersection of Brighton Road, North High Street, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
99.9 KTDY

Bus Carrying Acadiana High Softball Team Involved in Crash

Baton Rouge police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the I-10 Mississippi River Bridge involving a school bus from Lafayette Parish. According to Louisiana DOTD's Baton Rouge Traffic Twitter feed, the crash happened around 10 a.m. near the I-10/I-110 split. That crash, according to parents who posted about it on Facebook, involved the bus carrying the Acadiana High School softball team.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Nationwide Report

57-year-old Mrs. Ruth Land killed after a two-vehicle wreck on I-12 (Baton Rouge, LA)

57-year-old Mrs. Ruth Land killed after a two-vehicle wreck on I-12 (Baton Rouge, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 57-year-old Mrs. Ruth Land as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision Friday morning in Baton Rouge. The fatal two-vehicle wreck took place on East I-12. The preliminary reports showed that a 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis and a 2012 Peterbilt Tractor trailer were involved in the crash [...]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

Interstate 20 collision victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman killed in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler early Sunday on Interstate 20 in Shreveport has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Miya Denise McBride of Shreveport, 22, was westbound near the Jewella Avenue exit when her vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer rig just after 6 a.m. She was ejected from her vehicle. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she died shortly before 7 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WTRF- 7News

Some Jefferson County residents may no longer have service from Toronto EMS Joint Ambulance District

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) An EMS contract is causing some unrest in a local township. Soon residents of Island Creek Township might not have service from the Toronto EMS Joint Ambulance District. The trustees reduced the rate from years past and the Toronto EMS Joint Ambulance District says that isn’t right and they have the […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
KPEL 96.5

Traffic Closure on Ambassador Caffery to Last 2 Months

The Dulles Drive widening project is a traffic project that has been an inconvenience to drivers passing through the area - and especially to those people living in the surrounding neighborhoods. But, it's a NEEDED traffic project that everyone will be excited about once it's done. Well, here's another phase...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh Schnucks reopening after fire

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Schnucks is informing customers that the store will be open at 6 a.m. on April 26. The store suffered a small electrical fire on April 24. The store says they have removed several products from the deli, produce and bakery areas due to the fire. Repairs to the store will continue […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WAFB

Teen injured Sunday in shooting on Browning Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting of a teenager on Browning Drive near Goodwood. According to Baton Rouge Police Department, a 15-year-old was injured from a gunshot during a drive-by shooting in the 5700 block of Browning Drive around 3:10 p.m. Police said...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy