New Roads to experience scheduled power outage on Tuesday

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office and Pointe Coupee Fire District 4 were both asked to respond to the False River early Tuesday morning. Around 4:20 a.m., a call came in about a vehicle that had made its way into the river. PCPSO says the woman who was driving the […]
The utility pole is down at the intersection of Brighton Rd., N. High St., and Clinton Heights Ave., causing power outages in the area. Pole down in Clintonville causes power outages and …. FULL DABATE: Ohio Democrats running for U.S. Senate …. Midday Forecast: March 28, 2022. Man arrested after...
Drivers from the Baton Rouge area will see some delays. Interstate 12 eastbound is closed at the Interstate 10 split due to a vehicle fire. Traffic is being diverted into the eastbound lanes. Congestion is approaching I-10 and Interstate 110 split. The closure could cause delays for drivers headed inbound...
MONROE, La. - A man from the Baton Rouge area who was serving out a sentence as a work release inmate in north Louisiana is on the run after he allegedly stabbed a person to death Thursday. The stabbing happened around 8:40 a.m. at Foster Farms in Union Parish. Authorities...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish coroner’s office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Several eastbound and westbound lanes were closed throughout the morning as crews continued to extinguish the fire and divert traffic. All lanes of I-20 westbound at...
According to the Car Insurance Comparison website, Louisiana is ranked 5th for having the most dangerous roadways in America. And THE most dangerous roadway in Louisiana? Well, it runs right through Lafayette and, believe it or not, it's NOT Interstate 10. To determine the order by which each state ranks...
UPDATE: Columbus Division of Power reports that power has been restored to the Clintonville area affected by Sunday morning’s outage. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parts of North High Street are closed in Clintonville due to a downed utility pole Sunday morning. The utility pole is down at the intersection of Brighton Road, North High Street, […]
Baton Rouge police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the I-10 Mississippi River Bridge involving a school bus from Lafayette Parish. According to Louisiana DOTD's Baton Rouge Traffic Twitter feed, the crash happened around 10 a.m. near the I-10/I-110 split. That crash, according to parents who posted about it on Facebook, involved the bus carrying the Acadiana High School softball team.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department is at the scene of an explosion at a local church. Firefighters were called to St. Agnes Church on Monday morning. “Construction crews were working in the kitchen and cafeteria,” according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. At some point, a torch was lit inside […]
57-year-old Mrs. Ruth Land killed after a two-vehicle wreck on I-12 (Baton Rouge, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 57-year-old Mrs. Ruth Land as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision Friday morning in Baton Rouge. The fatal two-vehicle wreck took place on East I-12. The preliminary reports showed that a 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis and a 2012 Peterbilt Tractor trailer were involved in the crash [...]
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman killed in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler early Sunday on Interstate 20 in Shreveport has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Miya Denise McBride of Shreveport, 22, was westbound near the Jewella Avenue exit when her vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer rig just after 6 a.m. She was ejected from her vehicle. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she died shortly before 7 a.m.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) An EMS contract is causing some unrest in a local township. Soon residents of Island Creek Township might not have service from the Toronto EMS Joint Ambulance District. The trustees reduced the rate from years past and the Toronto EMS Joint Ambulance District says that isn’t right and they have the […]
The Dulles Drive widening project is a traffic project that has been an inconvenience to drivers passing through the area - and especially to those people living in the surrounding neighborhoods. But, it's a NEEDED traffic project that everyone will be excited about once it's done. Well, here's another phase...
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Schnucks is informing customers that the store will be open at 6 a.m. on April 26. The store suffered a small electrical fire on April 24. The store says they have removed several products from the deli, produce and bakery areas due to the fire. Repairs to the store will continue […]
Rouses Markets has bought five acres along Camellia Boulevard near River Ranch for what would be its fourth store in the Lafayette area. The popular Louisiana grocery chain bought the property from the Saloom family and Pine Farm Limited Partnership for an undisclosed amount, land records show.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting of a teenager on Browning Drive near Goodwood. According to Baton Rouge Police Department, a 15-year-old was injured from a gunshot during a drive-by shooting in the 5700 block of Browning Drive around 3:10 p.m. Police said...
