New Roads to experience scheduled power outage on Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman killed in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler early Sunday on Interstate 20 in Shreveport has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Miya Denise McBride of Shreveport, 22, was westbound near the Jewella Avenue exit when her vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer rig just after 6 a.m. She was ejected from her vehicle. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she died shortly before 7 a.m.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO