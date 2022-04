(The Center Square) – Skeptics of the Super 2 highway construction in eastern Iowa are partnering to fund a feasibility study. Eighteen counties, cities and other entities are partnering with the Highway 30 Coalition to oppose the Iowa Department of Transportation project, which would stretch between Lisbon to DeWitt. Instead of the five-year construction of Super 2, the partnership advocated for construction of a four-lane highway.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO