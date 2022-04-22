ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Fuenmayor eyes to continue hot play from winter season

By Garrett Kroeger
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago
Tecolotes Dos Laredos designated hitter Balbino Fuenmayor won the MVP in the Venezuelan Winter League this past winter. (Cuate Santos / Laredo Morning Times)

Last year wasn’t Balbino Fuenmayor’s best with the Tecolotes Dos Laredos. He dealt with the aftereffects of injuries sustained in winter ball and his numbers were down from his previous two seasons with the two-nation franchise.

Although Fuenmayor experienced a down season last year with the Tecolotes, everyone within the organization is confident he will look like the “Balbinator” - a nickname he earned due to his power - of old and be the franchise star Dos Laredos expects him to be. Especially considering the sort of season he had this past winter with the Caribes de Anzoategui of the Venezuelan Winter League.

Unlike winter 2020, Fuenmayor stayed healthy this past winter. And the payoff was massive as he was named Most Valuable Player of the Venezuelan Winter League after he slashed .361/.403/.613 with 11 home runs and 53 RBIs in 50 games. He also helped lead the Caribes to the league finals, where they would come up short in a seven-game series.

“The point is to stay healthy,” Fuenmayor said of his winter season. “Injuries plagued me last year. I played the entire winter season this year. I am healthy. I am trying to put the ball in play and help my team.”

Now, with the Mexican Baseball League regular season on the horizon, Fuenmayor aims to sustain his solid play this past winter and continue it this summer.

Last year, Fuenmayor had a lot of pressure on him. He was the two-nation organization’s main star. It was him and then a handful of role players. But this year is different.

This offseason, the Tecolotes aimed to build the best and most dynamic lineup possible. And Fuenmayor feels the franchise did just that.

“We have a good team this year,” Fuenmayor said. “I think the team has players this year to win a championship.”

The Tecolotes brought in players such as Cade Gotta, Alonzo Harris and Kennys Vargas to assist Fuenmayor in the lineup. Gotta and Harris are two quality hitters who get on base while Vargas can help bring the power. Combine those three newcomers with returners like Kevin Medrano, Josh Rodriguez and Roberto Valenzuela - all solid on-base hitters - Fuenmayor should have his opportunities to do what is expected: bring in runs and lots of them.

With the addition of Vargas, some have wondered what it meant for Fuenmayor. The two play the same position - first base. They both are known power hitters. Some saw Vargas is Fuenmayor’s potential replacement. However, that’s not the case at all. Instead, adding Vargas to this year’s team only means Fuenmayor might spend more time as the designated hitter rather than at first base.

“Not crowded whatsoever,” Tecolotes manager Mark Weidemaier said. “If he ain’t playing first base, he will be DH’ing.”

Fuenmayor arrived late to this year’s spring training. He was training back in Venezuela during the first week of the preseason, spending some time with his family after playing in the Caribbean Series with Venezuela. However, despite not being in camp in its entirety, he has looked good this spring training.

“He has been outstanding,” Weidemaier said. “His work ethic is outstanding. No downside to him whatsoever.”

Fuenmayor has picked up where he left off from this winter as he has gone 7 for 19 with three runs and six RBIs throughout spring training. He has brought the power as he has crushed a few home runs too.

The Valencia, Venezuela native is loyal to the Tecolotes. When the franchise was in Veracruz, it gave him an opportunity to continue his career after he was let go by the Kansas City Royals’ farm system. He feels Tecos fans deserve to experience a playoff atmosphere again. He wants to bring the organization its first championship since the 1989 season.

The organization missed the playoffs during a down campaign last year. The last time Dos Laredos made the postseason was 2018. However, the Tecolotes were eliminated by the Acereros de Monclova in the first round.

To hopefully help the Tecos reach the playoffs, Fuenmayor feels he needs to start off strong - continue his hot play from this past winter. If he can do that, he’s confident the Tecolotes will make the postseason and be contenders this year.

“First goal is to make the playoffs,” Fuenmayor said. “Then the next goal is to win a championship. I feel good about that.”

The “Balbinator” has a bunch of individual goals this season - increase his statistics and hopefully be an All-Star. However, he’s focused on helping the Tecolotes win first.

If he plays like he did this past winter - slash above .300/.400/.660 - there’s no doubt he should lead the Tecos far this season. And if he produces like that, he would garner MVP consideration, especially if he tallies 75-plus RBIs in a 90-plus game season.

Fuenmayor had arguably his worst campaign with the Tecolotes last year. He wasn’t his dynamic self. He battled through injuries. Yet, he enters this season healthy - ready to compete. And with that, everyone in and around the organization anticipates him to be the star they know him to be.

“He is our main player - our star player,” Tecos Sports Director Kelvis Flete said. “So, we expect a lot from him.”

And the Tecolotes hope Fuenmayor exceeds expectations placed on him and leads them to a Mexican League title.

