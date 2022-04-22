ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armenian genocide commemoration event and flag raising held at Fresno City Hall

By Fresno Bee Staff
 3 days ago

Victims of the Armenian genocide were remembered Friday in an annual commemoration and flag raising event at Fresno City Hall.

Speakers included many members of Fresno’s large Armenian American community and politicians, including Congressmen Jim Costa and David Valadao.

“Although Turkey continues to deny the genocide and tries to rewrite history, history cannot be rewritten,” Honorary Consul Berj Apkarian of the Armenian Consulate of Fresno said during the ceremony.

“We gave innocent lives but we are here and we are destined to thrive regardless of all the odds against us or against our nation in Armenia as well as in diaspora.”

Another commemoration event is planned at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Armenian Genocide Monument at Fresno State, located next to the university’s Satellite Student Union.

Last year, President Joe Biden recognized the killings as genocide .

“Beginning on April 24, 1915, with the arrest of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople by Ottoman authorities, one and a half million Armenians were deported, massacred, or marched to their deaths in a campaign of extermination,” Biden said in a 2021 statement for Armenian Remembrance Day , which is April 24.

Congressman David Valadao, center, helps members of the Homenetmen Fresno Sassoon Chapter scouts raise the Armenian flag over Fresno City Hall during the annual Armenian genocide commemoration and flag raising ceremony on Friday, April 22, 2022. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Documentary filmmaker Ani Hovannisian holds up a broken jug handle she found in Armenia while making her film The Hidden Map, during her keynote address at the annual Armenian genocide commemoration and flag raising ceremony at Fresno City Hall on Friday, April 22, 2022. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Members of the Homenetmen Fresno Sassoon Chapter scouts carry the Armenian flag toward the flag pole at Fresno City hall during the annual Armenian genocide commemoration and flag raising ceremony on Friday, April 22, 2022. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
A woman holds an Armenian flag as Fowler City Councilmember Karnig Kazarian speaks during the annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration and flag raising ceremony at Fresno City Hall on Friday, April 22, 2022. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
The Armenian flag flies above Fresno City Hall during the annual Armenian genocide commemoration and flag raising ceremony on Friday, April 22, 2022. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

