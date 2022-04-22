ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC: COVID 3rd-highest cause of death in 2021

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire, DJ Summers
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dAkfp_0fHVkFcr00

( KDVR ) — New data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID was the third-largest cause of death through 2021.

According to a CDC release , about 460,000 deaths occurred in the U.S. through 2021 for which COVID-19 was the underlying cause. Accounting for roughly twice as many deaths as accidents, COVID was associated with more deaths than any single cause but cancer and heart disease for the second year in a row.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ey7o_0fHVkFcr00

COVID related deaths were about as concentrated in older age groups as with non-COVID deaths. About 80% of COVID deaths occurred in ages 55 and older.

Men accounted for about 50% more COVID deaths than did women.

COVID death rates were highest among American Indian/Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiian/other Pacific Islanders and lowest among non-Hispanic Asians and whites.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

Whites were 66% of COVID deaths, followed by Hispanics at 16% and Black non-Hispanics at 13%.

Coronavirus-related complications were also the third leading cause of death in 2020, CDC reports . There were 350,831 COVID-19 deaths in 2020, which was the year the disease became widespread. Overall, there were about 60,000 more deaths in 2021 than 2020.

There’s been some confusion since the start of the pandemic over what constitutes a COVID death.

CDC Dr. Robert Anderson, chief of Mortality Statistics, explains COVID-19 is often listed as the “underlying cause” on death certificates of those who die from COVID.

Philadelphia to end mask mandate, days after reinstating it

“The underlying cause of death is the condition that initiated the chain of events leading to death,” Anderson said in a CDC interview . “When the death certificate is filled out, the person who’s reporting the cause of death is asked to identify a chain of events, sort of a causal pathway, working from the immediate cause back to the underlying cause.”

Anderson explained that COVID-19 could allow for a potential other condition, like flu, to infect a person and then the flu could be what kills them. In this instance, COVID-19 would still be considered a cause of death, per CDC .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate Debate: Candidates clash over Fetterman’s Braddock shotgun incident

(WHTM) — “John, we get it. You have a Black friend.” Democratic candidate Malcolm Kenyatta’s questioning of candidate John Fetterman’s actions during a 2013 incident in Braddock was just one of a few tense moments that came out of the Pennsylvania Democratic Senate debate Thursday night. “The question is, did you point at the chest […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Even partially vaccinated individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 may be at lower risk of ICU admission, death

Even when COVID-19 vaccines fail to prevent hospitalization, they appear to significantly lower the risk of being admitted to intensive care and dying compared to patients who are unvaccinated, according to a time-matched cohort study of over 20,000 adults hospitalized in Ontario between January 2021 and January 2022, being presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal (23-26 April). The study is by Alicia Grima and Kiera Murison from the University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Death Certificates#Covid#Cause Of Death#Alaska Natives#Kdvr#American Indian#Native Hawaiian#Pacific Islanders#Asians#Non Hispanics#Mortality Statistics
UPI News

Guns surpass crashes as leading cause of death among U.S. children

Guns have surpassed road crashes as the leading cause of death among U.S. children and teens. Gun-related deaths rose 29% among 1- to 19-year-olds from 2019 to 2020, according to a new University of Michigan study. In all, there were more than 4,300 gun-related deaths -- including suicides, homicides and accidents -- in that age group in 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MedicalXpress

Unvaccinated people increase risk of SARS-CoV-2 for vaccinated people even when vaccination rates are high

Unvaccinated people threaten the safety of the vaccinated even when SARS-CoV-2 vaccination rates are high, according to a new modeling study published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "Many opponents of vaccine mandates have framed vaccine adoption as a matter of individual choice," writes Dr. David Fisman, Dalla Lana School...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Charleston Press

Mother says her 12yo daughter, who was diagnosed with average cold even though her blood test clearly showed an infection, is ‘lucky to be alive’ after spending weeks in hospital for bacterial meningitis treatment

Mother of a 13-year-old decided to speak publicly in an effort to raise awareness and encourage other parents to trust their instinct when it comes to their children’s health months after her daughter was discharged from hospital after spending weeks there receiving bacterial meningitis treatment and had to learn to walk again.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Boston

It’s not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in U.S.

As of Thursday, the highest rates of new COVID cases per capita over the past 14 days were in Vermont, Rhode Island, Alaska, New York, and Massachusetts. Yet again, the U.S. is trudging into what could be another COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline.
abc27 News

GOP governor candidate Corman unveils voter integrity plan

(WHTM) — Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Jake Corman unveiled his “Pennsylvania Election Integrity Reform Plan” on Thursday, April 21. If elected, Corman plans to implement voter ID, eliminate drop boxes and no-excuse mail-in voting, and ban private funding of public elections. Corman says, if elected, he will call for a special session on voter […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Spring Carlisle underway, features auto flea market

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Those who love cars should head to Cumberland County. Spring Carlisle is underway at the Carlisle Fairgrounds where people can check out the largest auto flea market in the world with 82-acres of collectibles, car parts, and merchandise. The collector car auction kicked off on Thursday, April 21, and ends on […]
CARLISLE, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy