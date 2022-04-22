Wind Advisory issued for McPherson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Yuma Critical fire weather conditions are expected Tuesday .A developing low pressure system will once again bring strong southerly winds to much of the region. These winds, very dry fuels and warm conditions are expected to create a period of critical fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 252 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma. * Timing...11 AM MDT through 7 PM MDT. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. Abrupt changes in wind direction or speed are not expected.

YUMA COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO