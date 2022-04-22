ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson County, KS

Wind Advisory issued for McPherson, Saline by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashtabula A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ASHTABULA AND NORTHWESTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 358 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of North Kingsville, or 10 miles southeast of Ashtabula, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Pymatuning North, Pierpont, Conneautville and Springboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Erie THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN ERIE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
County
Saline County, KS
County
Mcpherson County, KS
City
Mcpherson, KS
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Limestone, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Limestone; Morgan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Limestone, northwestern Morgan and east central Lawrence Counties through 415 PM CDT At 343 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Trinity, or 7 miles west of Decatur, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Decatur, Athens, Trinity, Tanner, Hillsboro, French Mill and Caddo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
#The Wind Advisory
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 Expires: 2022-04-28 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Vieques County. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bond, Calhoun, Fayette, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Montgomery; Pike FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
BOND COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bates, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Cooper, Henry, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bates; Carroll; Cass; Chariton; Clay; Cooper; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Pettis; Platte; Randolph; Ray; Saline FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Osage, St. Charles, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Gasconade; Osage; St. Charles; Warren; Washington FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Missouri, Osage MO, Crawford MO, Franklin MO, Gasconade MO, Saint Charles MO, Warren MO and Washington MO Counties. In Illinois, Madison IL County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Linn; Miami; Wyandotte FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Brown FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harris, San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harris; San Jacinto FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery and San Jacinto. * WHEN...Until 545 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 245 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Rainfall rates of 2 to 2.5 inches per hour have been occuring with these storms. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Conroe, Humble, Jacinto City, Cleveland, Kingwood, Spring, The Woodlands, Aldine, Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, Cut And Shoot, Plum Grove, North Cleveland, Woodloch, Porter Heights and Atascocita. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Grundy, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Grundy; Livingston FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...A period of sub-freezing temperatures expected late tonight through around sunrise Tuesday. * WHERE...Grundy and Livingston Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Yuma Critical fire weather conditions are expected Tuesday .A developing low pressure system will once again bring strong southerly winds to much of the region. These winds, very dry fuels and warm conditions are expected to create a period of critical fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 252 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma. * Timing...11 AM MDT through 7 PM MDT. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. Abrupt changes in wind direction or speed are not expected.
YUMA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for DeWitt, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 14:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:10:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: DeWitt; Fayette FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, DeWitt, Fayette, Gonzales, Karnes, and Lavaca. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 258 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cuero, Yoakum, Kenedy, Karnes City, Schulenburg, Hallettsville, Yorktown, Shiner, Flatonia, Moulton, Runge, Smiley, Nordheim, Fayetteville, Hochheim, Cheapside, Westhoff, Thomaston, Ezzell, and Sublime. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Marion; Shelby FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
KNOX COUNTY, MO

