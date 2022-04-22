ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

High Wind Warning issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Rice, Russell by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 02:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Harper, Kingman, Reno, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barton; Harper; Kingman; Reno; Rice Heightened Fire Danger Tuesday The combination of gusty southwest winds and low humidity may lead to a heightened fire danger Tuesday afternoon through early Tuesday evening, especially south of Interstate 70 and west of Interstate 135. There is some uncertainty regarding how dry it will get behind a dryline moving through, and how strong the winds will be. It should be noted, though, that if the driest air works into central and south-central Kansas, the pattern favors the potential for a higher end fire event over a small portion of the area. Please stay tuned for later updates and possible watches or warnings.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Marion; Shelby FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
KNOX COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots possible. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Grundy, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Grundy; Livingston FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...A period of sub-freezing temperatures expected late tonight through around sunrise Tuesday. * WHERE...Grundy and Livingston Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 14:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 16:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Yell The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Petit Jean River At Danville affecting Yell County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Petit Jean River At Danville. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding begins, agricultural lands along the river begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 19.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage Monday evening, and crest near 20.5 feet just after midnight Monday night. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon to 16.7 feet, with a secondary rise and crest expected near 18.5 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Petit Jean River Danville 20.0 19.3 Mon 1 PM 19.6 16.7 18.6 20.5 1 AM 4/26
YELL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County Critical fire weather conditions are expected Tuesday .A developing low pressure system will once again bring strong southerly winds to much of the region. These winds, very dry fuels and warm conditions are expected to create a period of critical fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015...016 027...028...029...041...042...079...080...081...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM MDT /noon CDT/ to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Timing...11 AM MDT (12 PM CDT) through 7 PM MDT (8 PM CDT) Tuesday. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid to upper 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. Abrupt changes in wind direction or speed are not expected.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Brown FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET... FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET... FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET... RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. In addition, a Fire Weather Watch below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels has been issued. This Fire Weather Watch below 7000 feet is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph each afternoon. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashtabula by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashtabula A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ASHTABULA AND NORTHWESTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 358 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of North Kingsville, or 10 miles southeast of Ashtabula, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Pymatuning North, Pierpont, Conneautville and Springboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Yuma Critical fire weather conditions are expected Tuesday .A developing low pressure system will once again bring strong southerly winds to much of the region. These winds, very dry fuels and warm conditions are expected to create a period of critical fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 252 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma. * Timing...11 AM MDT through 7 PM MDT. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. Abrupt changes in wind direction or speed are not expected.
YUMA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Atchison, Doniphan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for DeWitt, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 14:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:10:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: DeWitt; Fayette FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, DeWitt, Fayette, Gonzales, Karnes, and Lavaca. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 258 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cuero, Yoakum, Kenedy, Karnes City, Schulenburg, Hallettsville, Yorktown, Shiner, Flatonia, Moulton, Runge, Smiley, Nordheim, Fayetteville, Hochheim, Cheapside, Westhoff, Thomaston, Ezzell, and Sublime. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DEWITT COUNTY, TX

