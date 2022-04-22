Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clinton; Greene; Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN WARREN, NORTHERN CLINTON AND SOUTHEASTERN GREENE COUNTIES THROUGH 430 PM EDT At 405 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Morrow, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lebanon, Wilmington, Sabina, Morrow, South Lebanon, New Jasper, Clarksville, Harveysburg, Corwin, Bowersville, Port William, Butlerville, Pleasant Plain, Paintersville, Melvin, State Route 123 at State Route 132, Fort Ancient, Lumberton, Oakland and Caesar Creek State Park. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 29 and 59. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
