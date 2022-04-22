ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, KS

Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Osage, St. Charles, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Gasconade; Osage; St. Charles; Warren; Washington FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Missouri, Osage MO, Crawford MO, Franklin MO, Gasconade MO, Saint Charles MO, Warren MO and Washington MO Counties. In Illinois, Madison IL County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Greene, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clinton; Greene; Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN WARREN, NORTHERN CLINTON AND SOUTHEASTERN GREENE COUNTIES THROUGH 430 PM EDT At 405 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Morrow, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lebanon, Wilmington, Sabina, Morrow, South Lebanon, New Jasper, Clarksville, Harveysburg, Corwin, Bowersville, Port William, Butlerville, Pleasant Plain, Paintersville, Melvin, State Route 123 at State Route 132, Fort Ancient, Lumberton, Oakland and Caesar Creek State Park. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 29 and 59. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bond, Calhoun, Fayette, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Montgomery; Pike FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
BOND COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allen, KS
County
Montgomery County, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Wilson, KS
County
Marion County, KS
County
Cowley County, KS
County
Chase County, KS
County
Greenwood County, KS
City
Chautauqua, KS
County
Elk County, KS
County
Woodson County, KS
County
Kingman County, KS
City
Marion, KS
County
Reno County, KS
County
Allen County, KS
County
Sumner County, KS
County
Harper County, KS
County
Harvey County, KS
County
Chautauqua County, KS
County
Labette County, KS
County
Neosho County, KS
County
Butler County, KS
City
Kingman, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Chase, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
County
Wilson County, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Lincoln, Moniteau, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Lincoln; Moniteau; Monroe; Montgomery; Pike; Ralls FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chautauqua A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CATTARAUGUS...SOUTHWESTERN ERIE AND NORTHEASTERN CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES At 548 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Gowanda, or 16 miles east of Fredonia, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. This storm has a history of producing wind damage across northwest Pennsylvania and in Chautauqua County. Locations impacted include Springville, Perrysburg, Gowanda, Ashford, North Collins, Ashford Hollow, Concord, Collins, New Albion, Dayton and Conewango. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bates, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Cooper, Henry, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bates; Carroll; Cass; Chariton; Clay; Cooper; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Pettis; Platte; Randolph; Ray; Saline FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Madison FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Missouri, Osage MO, Crawford MO, Franklin MO, Gasconade MO, Saint Charles MO, Warren MO and Washington MO Counties. In Illinois, Madison IL County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory#Woodson Wind
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 31 degrees. * WHERE...Much of Central and South Central Iowa. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Fayette; Lamar; Marion; Pickens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Marion, northwestern Pickens, northwestern Fayette and Lamar Counties through 415 PM CDT At 328 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beaverton to 7 miles southeast of Steens. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Winfield, Vernon, Sulligent, Reform, Millport, Guin, Brilliant, Kennedy, Belk, Beaverton, Gu- Win, Ethelsville, Bluff, Blooming Grove, Lamar County Airport, Crews, Bedford, Crossville, Twin and Tucker. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chautauqua The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chautauqua County in western New York * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 436 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waterford, or 8 miles southeast of Erie, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. This storm has a history of producing strong wind gusts and wind damage across northwest Pennsylvania. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Findley Lake, Jamestown, Westfield, Lakewood, Falconer, Mayville, Clymer, Sherman, and Chautauqua Institution. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 4 and 13. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Marion; Shelby FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
KNOX COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Yell The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Fourche Lafave River Near Gravelly affecting Yell County. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Fourche Lafave River Near Gravelly. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 18.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5 feet just after midnight Monday night. - Action stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Fourche Lafave R Gravelly 24.0 18.6 Mon 1 PM 9.7 6.9 6.0 20.5 1 AM 4/26
YELL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cass, De Witt, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Marshall, Mason, McLean by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cass; De Witt; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Peoria; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Woodford FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Boone, De Kalb, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; Kane; Kendall; La Salle; Lee; McHenry; Ogle; Winnebago FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...A period of sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected late tonight through around sunrise Tuesday. * WHERE...McHenry, Kendall, Winnebago, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, Boone, Ogle and La Salle Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is uncertainty on how long cloud cover will linger tonight. If the clouds remain thicker than forecast in some portions of the Freeze Warning area, the threat of a widespread impactful freeze will diminish.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Champaign, Christian, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Champaign; Christian; Clark; Coles; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Macon; Morgan; Moultrie; Piatt; Sangamon; Scott; Shelby; Vermilion FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Erie and northwestern Crawford Counties through 515 PM EDT At 411 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Albion, or 9 miles southeast of Conneaut, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Erie, Edinboro, North East, Girard, Waterford, Albion, Wattsburg, Northwest Harborcreek, Wesleyville, Cranesville, Springboro, Platea and McKean. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Brown FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern San Patricio, north central Jim Wells and southeastern Live Oak Counties through 430 PM CDT At 349 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lagarto, or 10 miles west of Mathis, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mathis, Lake City, Argenta, Lagarto, Mount Lucas, Dinero, Lakeside, Lake Corpus Christi and Pernitas Point. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 33 and 49. US Highway 281 between mile markers 644 and 652. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County Critical fire weather conditions are expected Tuesday .A developing low pressure system will once again bring strong southerly winds to much of the region. These winds, very dry fuels and warm conditions are expected to create a period of critical fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015...016 027...028...029...041...042...079...080...081...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM MDT /noon CDT/ to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Timing...11 AM MDT (12 PM CDT) through 7 PM MDT (8 PM CDT) Tuesday. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid to upper 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. Abrupt changes in wind direction or speed are not expected.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy