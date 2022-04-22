Lufkin PD issues reminder to lock up overnight after 9 vehicle burglaries in less than a week

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department has issued a reminder that residents should lock their vehicles and not leave valuables– especially firearms– in a vehicle overnight.

Between Sunday and Friday, there were nine vehicle burglaries reported and none of them showed signs of forced entry. Lufkin PD said that means they were likely unlocked.

Out of the nine vehicles burglarized, three had guns stolen from them.

Vehicle burglaries were reported in the following areas and on the following dates, per Lufkin PD:

April 17; 100 block of Hawthorne Street; Ruger .22 stolen

100 block of Hawthorne Street; Ruger .22 stolen April 17; 100 block of Muirfield Drive; .380 stolen

100 block of Muirfield Drive; .380 stolen April 18; 3400 block of Daniel McCall Drive; 9mm, knife, & costume jewelry stolen. A warrant was issued for TJ Bryant in connection to this burglary incident

3400 block of Daniel McCall Drive; 9mm, knife, & costume jewelry stolen. in connection to this burglary incident April 18; 500 block of South Timberland Drive; wallet stolen & credit card used

500 block of South Timberland Drive; wallet stolen & credit card used April 19; 1500 block of Cimmarron Street; gold watch, smart watch, & android phone stolen

1500 block of Cimmarron Street; gold watch, smart watch, & android phone stolen April 19; 1000 block of Morningside Drive; headphones & coin purse stolen

1000 block of Morningside Drive; headphones & coin purse stolen April 19; 400 block of Sunset Boulevard; rummaged but nothing stolen. Lufkin PD also added that Bryant was also a suspect in this incident.

400 block of Sunset Boulevard; rummaged but nothing stolen. Lufkin PD also added that Bryant was also a suspect in this incident. April 21; 1300 block of Crooked Creek Drive; wallet stolen

1300 block of Crooked Creek Drive; wallet stolen April 21; 3100 block of Daniel McCall Drive; wallet stolen & credit card used

“If you can’t seem to remember to lock your vehicles, set a reminder alarm in your phone to go off right before your typical bedtime,” said Lufkin PD in a Facebook post. “It’s a simple and easy way to help you remember to lock everything up at night. Don’t forget to drop and lock those garage doors while you’re at it.”

In addition to locking up valuables, Lufkin PD said that it is important to have the serial numbers of the property stolen.

“If you do not have them all written down in a centralized location, we recommend that you do so as soon as possible,” Lufkin PD said.

For those that see suspicious activity in their neighborhood, they should call the non-emergency number at 936-633-0356.

Photo courtesy of the city of Lufkin

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.