Athens, GA

Search ends for Bartow native Seth Evans

By Carol McLeod, Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago
Police in Athens announced Monday, April 11, the body of Bartow native Seth Stephen Evans, 27, had been found.

"His body was recovered from the North Oconee River," stated Lt. Shaun Barnett with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, adding the body has been taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. The search for Evans began after he was reported missing March 30.

He was last seen shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at an Athens home improvement store, states a report in the Athens Banner-Herald.

In a press release, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) stated that Evans' body was located with the assistance of the Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Dive Team. Next of kin was notified.

In a statement, the DNR said, "Lt. Colonel Mike England, Cpl. Craig Fulghum, and GWFC Phillip Nelson were on scene to assist in searching the North Oconee River. Lt Colonel England requested the South Carolina DNR specialized sonar/dive team to help search the river due to the difficulty in running a stationary sonar."

About 1 p.m., the body was located by a firefighter submerged off the bank of the river. The SC DNR dive team made the recovery. During their dive, a shotgun was recovered near the victim in the river.

ACCPD requests that anyone with information about this case contact Senior Police Officer Jones at 762-400-7389 or Jamie.Jones@accgov.com.

A memorial service honoring Evans' life is planned for Wednesday, April 20, at 10 a.m. at Cross Creek Community Church in Louisville.

Athens Banner-Herald information was used in this article.

