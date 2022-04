Frank Lampard’s Everton will travel to Liverpool to compete in the Premier League Merseyside derby on Sunday.The manager is bidding to keep the Toffees in the top flight after a disasterous season sees them just a point outside the relegation zone. The club also have a tough run in as alongside Liverpool they will play Chelsea, Leicester City, Watford, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Arsenal.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Liverpool host Everton at AnfieldThe fixture this weekend has also been made more difficult for the visitors as Lampard confirmed Dominic Calvert-Lewin won’t feature. That is down to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO