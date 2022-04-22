ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Delta flight makes emergency landing in Pittsburgh for mechanical issues

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A Delta flight going from LaGuardia to St. Louis made an emergency landing at Pittsburgh International Airport for mechanical issues.

According to the airport’s public information officer, the report came in as smoke coming from the cockpit. Fire crews determined that wasn’t the case.

It’s not clear what the exact issue was at this time.

The plane is a CRJ-900 commercial jet, and it landed safely without incident. No injuries were reported.

The plane is now at its gate, and Delta will decide what happens next.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene, actively working to learn more. Stay with us for updates.

Pittsburgh, PA
