Vermont has the best public square in America, according to USA Today

Also, Boston was lauded for its urban kayaking.

Church Street Marketplace in Burlington, Vermont. Jacob Hannah / The New York Times

Nestled in Vermont’s largest city is an open-air mall full of historic buildings, walkways, restaurants, and shops that make up the best public square in America, according to USA Today.

The publication released a list of the 10 best public squares in America on Friday, part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, and named Church Street Marketplace in Burlington No. 1. Village Green in Bar Harbor, Maine, ranked No. 10 on the list.

Here’s what the publication wrote about Church Street Marketplace:

Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace comprises the length of Church Street between Pearl and Main. It’s a designated National Register Historic District that welcomes 1.5 million visitors a year to shop, dine and mingle. USA Today 10Best

Other New England destinations were recognized by USA Today in its picks for best public spaces of 2022: Bruce Park in Greenwich, Connecticut, ranked No. 8 among the 10 best city parks (No. 1 was Forest Park in St. Louis) and Boston Harbor Islands ranked No. 7 among the 10 best urban kayaking spots (No. 1 was Roanoke River in Roanoke, Virginia).

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.