University at Buffalo-led team receives $10 million grant for advanced cyberinfrastructure research

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University at Buffalo will lead a $10 million project to develop software that academia, industry and government agencies use to manage high-performance computing infrastructure, the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) announced on Friday. The five-year award, which involves contributions from six additional institutions, including Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer...

Upworthy

MIT researchers publish breakthrough study investigating whether the Oreo creme can be evenly split

Your favorite cookie now has a new field of science dedicated to it: Oreology. This novel field of science attempts to understand the flow and fracture of the iconic Oreo cookie to find the best eating experience, including whether it's actually possible to separate the two sides of the cookie sandwich with an equal amount of creme filling on each. In a study published last week in the journal American Institute of Physics, a group of scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology dug deep into the probability of achieving an equal creme ratio in Oreos when twisting it open.
psychologytoday.com

What Is the Neural Architecture of Intelligence?

General intelligence is our general problem-solving aptitude. Intelligence doesn’t reside in one particular region or network of the brain. Brain plasticity is central to general intelligence. General intelligence reflects individual differences in the efficiency and flexibility of brain networks. The human brain is home to around 100 billion neurons....
TechCrunch

Deep Science: AI simulates economies and predicts which startups receive funding

The market-driven platform work builds on Salesforce’s AI Economist, an open source research environment for understanding how AI could improve economic policy. In fact, some of the researchers behind the AI Economist were involved in the new work, which was detailed in a study originally published in March. As...
Nature.com

Wearable fitness tracker use in federally qualified health center patients: strategies to improve the health of all of us using digital health devices

As the use of connected devices rises, an understanding of how digital health technologies can be used for equitable healthcare across diverse communities is needed. We surveyed 1007 adult patients at six Federally Qualified Health Centers regarding wearable fitness trackers. Findings indicate the majority interest in having fitness trackers. Barriers included cost and lack of information, revealing that broad digital health device adoption requires education, investment, and high-touch methods.
Nature.com

Information aggregation and collective intelligence beyond the wisdom of crowds

In humans and other gregarious animals, collective decision-making is a robust behavioural feature of groups. Pooling individual information is also fundamental for modern societies, in which digital technologies have exponentially increased the interdependence of individual group members. In this Review, we selectively discuss the recent human and animal literature, focusing on cognitive and behavioural mechanisms that can yield collective intelligence beyond the wisdom of crowds. We distinguish between two group decision-making situations: consensus decision-making, in which a group consensus is required, and combined decision-making, in which a group consensus is not required. We show that in both group decision-making situations, cognitive and behavioural algorithms that capitalize on individual heterogeneity are the key for collective intelligence to emerge. These algorithms include accuracy or expertise-weighted aggregation of individual inputs and implicit or explicit coordination of cognition and behaviour towards division of labour. These mechanisms can be implemented either as 'cognitive algebra', executed mainly within the mind of an individual or by some arbitrating system, or as a dynamic behavioural aggregation through social interaction of individual group members. Finally, we discuss implications for collective decision-making in modern societies characterized by a fluid but auto-correlated flow of information and outline some future directions.
Washington Examiner

5 questions for Mark Muro on the geographic concentration of Tech

Prior to the pandemic, America’s tech sector was largely concentrated in a few urban areas like San Francisco and Boston, but COVID-induced remote work has led some to speculate that the tech industry will be more decentralized going forward. To investigate that possibility, Mark Muro turned to job postings data, and on a recent episode of “Political Economy,” he explained his findings and made the case for the benefits of a more dispersed tech sector.
