DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re planning on heading to the Oregon District with 20,000 of your closest friends for Gem City Shine, you may want to plan ahead. Roadways in the Oregon District will be closed beginning at 6 am Sunday, August 25, and if you don’t have a ticket you won’t be able to get in.

DAYTON, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO