ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Featurette Explores Its Mind-Bending Frightening Side

By Shane Romanchick
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is hard to believe that Marvel fans are exactly two weeks away from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. An epic sequel that looks to take what was established in Spider-Man: No Way Home and completely break it open into the unknown regions of the multiverse. However, arguably even...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Writer Says His Phase 4 MCU Projects Are Intertwined and Stand Alone

So far, the defining aspect of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the multiverse. From Disney+ series like Loki to feature films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, the entertainment juggernaut is putting a lot of focus on multiple dimensions, which might seem like a lot to keep track of. One person that needs to keep track of all of this reality-hopping is Michael Waldon, creator of the aforementioned Loki series as well as the writer for the highly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, who recently spoke to The Playlist about how he approaches these reality-bending stories existing in a large continuity, saying that they both intertwine with one another as well as work as their own stand-alone stories.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Mummy' and Dark Universe Visionary Alex Kurtzman Calls the Film "His Biggest Failure"

It's almost hard to remember that Universal was once hard at work on a cinematic universe centered on their iconic monster franchises, aptly dubbed the Dark Universe. Only one of those films ever saw the light of day in the form of 2017's critically maligned and unsuccessful The Mummy, which starred Tom Cruise. Its poor performance led to the cancellation of several films in the works, and now director Alex Kurtzman (Transformers, Star Trek) and screenwriter Jenny Lumet (Rachel Getting Married) have opted to look back on the film and what they've gleaned from it.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Collider

‘Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore’ Continues Conjuring Franchise-Low Returns at the Box Office

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has come out and fans of the series are either put off by the controversy surrounding much of the movie and franchise as a whole or just not interested in heading to theaters. Why? Well, because the film is still at a series low. Despite being ranked #1 overall international title for the third consecutive weekend with $38.3m on 24,617 screens and in 67 overseas markets, it still hasn't reached the level of success the previous films in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series has.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Testimony Day 4: Actor Claims Amber Heard Made Paul Bettany's Son Burst Into Tears — Live Updates

Johnny Depp took the stand on Monday, April 25, where he revealed what Amber Heard's relationship was like with his pal Paul Bettany, who is also an actor in Hollywood. "Ms. Heard despised Mr. Bettany mainly because we had become close friends, and he was a threat and would take me away from her with regard to if Paul Bettany was getting the attention from me, that was a showstopper, it would cause all kinds of unpleasantries to the point of when we were on the island with Mr. Bettany, his wife, and his four children, Ms. Heard and Mr....
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Doctor Strange#Featurette#Multiverse#Bending#No Way Home
Collider

How 'Bates Motel' Proved That Classic Source Material Isn't Always Untouchable

It's sometimes thought that classic horror films — and the source material that inspired them — are off-limits and should never be touched again. And in some cases, it's an argument that holds water. It's no secret that the literary success of Stephen King's Pet Sematary (and Mary Lambert's film adaptation) led to the derivative Pet Sematary Two, or that John Carpenter's classic (and enormously profitable) Halloween lead to the franchise-low Halloween: Resurrection. But once in a while, there comes a piece of genre film or television that proves that classic films aren't as sacred and untouchable as they're often regarded. Bates Motel is a prime example of this idea, taking classic source material and turning it into something just as good, if not better, than the very media that inspired it.
MOVIES
Collider

Jensen Ackles Shares Soldier Boy Throwback Ahead of 'The Boys' Season 3

Fans are eager for more of Amazon's hit series The Boys, and a newcomer to the cast has taken to his social media to continue building the hype. Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, Smallville) has shared some photos of his look as the character of Soldier Boy, a new addition for the series' third season. If this look and what we have come to expect from The Boys continues, things will indeed "ger hairy," as Ackles puts it.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Army
Collider

Best Monster-of-the-Week Episodes From Each Season of 'Supernatural'

It's no secret that Supernatural has been one of the most popular horror/fantasy shows of all time. With demons, vampires, werewolves, angels, ghosts, and shapeshifters on their roster of weekly blurry creatures, the series told just about every monster-of-the-week (MOTW) story it possibly could. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) may have been the reason we kept watching Supernatural, but we all came for the monsters. When Supernatural started, self-contained horror stories were everywhere, with very few episodes in the first season dedicated to the overall series' plot. By the show's end, this had completely flopped, with nearly every single episode at least mentioning the greater series mythology. Still, with 15 seasons and over 300 episodes, there are plenty of MOTW episodes to choose from, so we've put together a list of the all-time best.
TV SERIES
Collider

Why an ‘It’ Prequel Series Should Keep Pennywise’s Origins a Mystery

Hollywood just can't keep a good clown down. After 2017's box office smash It and its follow-up It: Chapter Two, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television are looking to float back to Derry for a prequel series. With the working title of Welcome to Derry, the show will reportedly begin in the 1960s and lead up to the events of the first film. But what's even more intriguing is that the story is also rumored to weave in the origins of Pennywise, the clown form of the shape-shifting interdimensional being from the films and Stephen King's novel. It's an alluring concept, both for audiences and, apparently, studio executives, but there's an argument to be made for keeping Pennywise's origins a mystery — and forgoing an It prequel altogether.
TV SERIES
Collider

Lily Sheen on Going From Making Movies With Her Own Family to Working With Her 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' Family

Make way for Lily Sheen - and also a brand new subseries of Collider Ladies Night called Collider Ladies Night Pre-Party! In an effort to shine an even bigger spotlight on emerging talent, we’re expanding the Ladies Night brand to include a series of stripped-down long-form interviews with industry newcomers to give you the opportunity to get to know them, learn more about their first big projects, and to get a sense of their career goals moving forward. No games, no cutaways — just an in-depth conversation focusing on the guest’s passion for their craft and future ambitions. And who better to start with than Lily Sheen? Someone who’s had a foot in the industry her entire life courtesy of her parents, Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen, and is now breaking out on her own with a major role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.
MOVIES
Collider

The Downfall of Betty Boop's Creators, the Fleischer Brothers

Their most famous cartoon is one of the most prominent icons of the Jazz Age. Superman first became a movie star thanks to them. Before Pixar and DreamWorks, they were the archrivals to Walt Disney in the field of animation. Yet Fleischer Studios met an ignoble end during World War II; taken over by its distributor, rebranded, and slowly exhausted. Talent, ambition, and some of the greatest cartoon characters ever created couldn’t triumph over the poor business sense and personal falling out between brothers Dave and Max Fleischer. It was a sad way to conclude what had been a wonderful success story.
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

'Hatching': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

The horror genre is evolving - and it has become much more than just a weirdly-written tale of spooks, jump scares and horrors. The Finnish body horror film Hatching is a testament to that, and debuted at the Sundance International Film Festival in January 2022, garnering widespread acclaim. Directed by Hanna Bergholm and written by Ilja Rautsi, the film is a vicious satire of online culture, mocking the stark differences between real and reel life. However, Hatching stretches it to the extreme, the thin fabric of normalcy gets tainted with blood and gore by the end of the film, making it a must-watch for body horror fanatics.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

‘Heropanti 2’ Trailer Teases Tiger Shroff’s Ridiculous Action Movie

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has released a (relatively) toned-down second trailer for the upcoming action film Heropanti 2, after a first trailer that was widely ridiculed some weeks ago. Starring Tiger Shroff in the lead role and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist, Heropanti 2 is a standalone sequel to the 2014 original, which itself was a remake of the Telugu language film Parugu. To further confuse matters, the title is a play on Hero, the 1983 action film which served as Shroff’s father, actor Jackie Shroff’s first starring role in Bollywood.
MOVIES
Collider

Rebecca Romijn on 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,' How Number One Is Like Eve Baird, and Una's Secret

Paramount+ is gearing up again to boldly go where no one has gone before with the premiere of the highly anticipated Star Trek: Discovery spin-off series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Set in the years prior to Star Trek: The Original Series, the show will explore the adventures of the U.S.S. Enterprise under the leadership of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount). Pike was first introduced in The Original Series, along with Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Spock (Ethan Peck), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Doctor M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), though the roles were originated by different actors. Strange New Worlds is set to introduce new characters as well, including La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) and Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia).
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy