Oakland County, MI

POLICE: Suspect mistook murder victim for someone else

By Wells Foster
WLNS
 3 days ago

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – An Oakland County man is being charged with open murder and felony firearm after allegedly killing a man that he mistook for someone else.

Marcus Anthony Nathan, 36, is charged with killing 54-year-old Dennis Kirby Kendrick at the Abbey Ridge Apartment Homes in Oxford Township.

Police say that Nathan received a threatening text message from someone that lived in Kendrick’s apartment building. Nathan mistook Kendrick as the person who sent the text, allegedly shooting Kendrick while the 54-year-old was leaving for work at 3:30 a.m.

Detectives say Nathan did receive threatening texts, but not from Kendrick.

“This completely unnecessary and very tragic death should have never happened,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “The suspect randomly concluded a completely innocent man had threatened him and then murdered him. It is unjustifiable in any terms. “The tragedy of the situation is magnified by the fact that the victim leaves a young son, a student of Oxford High School, who has already gone through enough trauma for a lifetime. It is appropriate the shooter should be held fully accountable.”

Authorities say that the two had never met before.

Prosecutors say that Nathan had been walking around the apartment complex looking for the man who had threatened him. Nathan then reported the killing himself in a 911 call, claiming he was threatened.

Kendrick leaves behind a 15-year-old son.

The Monroe News

Monroe Middle School student dies from injuries

A Monroe Middle School student died from injuries she suffered after reportedly jumping from a moving car driven by her mother in Southgate. Monroe Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Julie Everly identified the victim as Angelina Jones, 14, an eighth-grade student at MMS. ...
MONROE, MI
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering Family

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering FamilyScreenshot. A Michigan man has been found guilty of murdering a six-year-old boy, his father, and his father’s girlfriend. Nicholas Raad Bahri reportedly shot and killed the boy and his father’s girlfriend in their home in Warren. The father’s body was found separately in a burned car in Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

