Tesla on Autopilot Crashes Into $3 Million Jet

Elon Musk has disclosed new details about Tesla’s “robotaxi”, revealing that it will feature no steering wheel or pedals and will be as cheap to ride as a bus.Speaking to shareholders during the company’s quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, Mr Musk said the electric car firm plans to begin mass production of the self-driving taxis in 2024.“We are also working on a new vehicle that I alluded to at the Giga Texas opening, which is a dedicated robotaxi,” Mr Musk said.“It is going to be highly optimised for autonomy – meaning it will not have a steering wheel or pedals....

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO