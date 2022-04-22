ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tesla on Autopilot Crashes Into $3 Million Jet

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA designated driver might be a good idea at all times -- or at least when around super-expensive planes -- cause a Tesla on Autopilot crashed into a jet with a $3 million price tag. Unclear...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
The Independent

Elon Musk says Tesla’s next car will have no steering wheel

Elon Musk has disclosed new details about Tesla’s “robotaxi”, revealing that it will feature no steering wheel or pedals and will be as cheap to ride as a bus.Speaking to shareholders during the company’s quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, Mr Musk said the electric car firm plans to begin mass production of the self-driving taxis in 2024.“We are also working on a new vehicle that I alluded to at the Giga Texas opening, which is a dedicated robotaxi,” Mr Musk said.“It is going to be highly optimised for autonomy – meaning it will not have a steering wheel or pedals....
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Cars
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Haircut Once Again In The Limelight

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Sunday joked that he should probably drop the habit of cutting his own hair. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur was responding to a tweet by Chris Anderson, Head of TED — an online platform dedicated to talks, performances, interviews around technology, entertainment and design — in which he shared his latest interview with Musk.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

World's richest man Elon Musk says he 'literally' couch surfs at friends' homes and does not own a house 'right now' - adding 'almost anyone' could save $100,000 for a SpaceX ticket to Mars

Elon Musk has revealed he does not own his own home and 'literally' couch surfs at his friends' houses depending on where he needs to be. The world's richest man, 50, said he rotates through spare bedrooms, citing when he has to stay in San Francisco's Bay Area. He told...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Vehicles#The Cirrus Vision Jet
Motorious

Abandoned Factory Hides Over 40 Classic Cars

There are some wild rides, including completely custom builds…. When you’re a celebrity like Richard Rawlings, you’re privy to information and events the rest of us could only dream about. That includes seeing car collections which have been hidden away for a long time. As you already know, in this Gas Monkey adventure the man is checking out a collection of 40-plus cars holed up in an abandoned factory in Montgomery, Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Motorious

Dodge Hellcat Redeye Races Charger Police Car

You don’t see the cops on the track every day…. The video we’ve included of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye racing a Dodge Charger Pursuit police car from the Colorado State Patrol is definitely unique. While both are Mopars with Hemi V8s, they are incredibly different cars designed to serve in different ways. We also know you’re probably like us and truly have wondered just how fast these cop cars are, so here’s your chance to see how one throws down in the quarter mile.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Motorious

Elon Musk’s Car Collection Is Surprisingly Good

The new owner of Twitter has some pretty good taste... Few people on this planet are as fascinating as Elon Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX as well as the proud new owner of Twitter, but you might not know he’s also a bit of a gearhead. The man has pushed all kinds of interesting and controversial technologies and ideas (like free speech). Love or hate him, the man is definitely a revolutionary and doggedly marches to the beat of his own drum, which is admirable.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Elon Musk says Tesla’s robot Optimus will be ‘worth more than’ company’s full self driving business

Tesla chief Elon Musk has said the company’s humanoid robot Optimus would eventually be “worth more than” its self-driving car business.Full self-driving (FSD) is a set of Tesla’s advanced driver-assistance system features which uses the electric vehivle’s onboard cameras and artificial intelligence (AI) technology to perform some driving tasks such as automatic lane changes and semi-autonomous navigation.During the company’s first-quarter 2022 earnings call on Wednesday, Mr Musk said the company is continuing to work on its humanoid robot Optimus, first unveiled last year in August.Built using the same AI that the electric car company uses for its vehicles, the billionaire...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy