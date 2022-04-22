ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Falls, OH

Newton Falls students clean up community on Earth Day

By Kristen McFarland
WKBN
 3 days ago

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – April 22 is World Earth Day. In Newton Falls, high school students celebrated by trying to clean up some parks.

Rakes, wheelbarrows, shovels, soil and a lot of smiles.

“Today, all we’ve really been doing is raking up, cleaning up, mulching, cleaning up the sidewalks,” said student Sage Elliott.

For the seniors at Newton Falls High School, Senior Service Day means giving back to the community by taking care of our planet. It’s a day to show active support in protecting our earth.

Newton Falls seniors took to beautifying various parks in the community, including Veteran’s Park.

“This is our 10th year that we’ve done our Senior Service Day, and we just wanted to create a day where the seniors could come out here and give back to the community that has supported them throughout their education,” said teacher Peter Shelby.

Many of these students practice environmentally friendly habits all the time, not just on Earth Day.

“Pick up garbage around the house, take recycle, all of that,” said student Kyle Wanas.

The theme of this year’s Earth Day is “Invest in our Planet,” encouraging people to be mindful of our environment.

“Try to recycle, reusable water bottles, definitely things like that,” Elliott said.

Some other ways to celebrate Earth Day are using less electricity and water, planting a tree and using less fuel.

WKBN

WKBN

