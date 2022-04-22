ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown Playhouse announces latest production

By Michael Reiner
 3 days ago

Youngstown, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Playhouse announced its latest production that will hit the stage this weekend.

Director Maria-Patrella Ackley and Stage Manager Terry Shears present ‘People Along The Way’ on Fridays and Saturdays from April 22- May 1, 2022. The shows on Friday and Saturday will be at 7:30 p.m. while the Sunday shows will be at 2:30 p.m.

Community engagement will be with the cast on Friday, April 29.

For single tickets, contact the Box Office at 330-788-8739 or visit their website. Tickets may be purchased in person at the DeYor Performing Arts Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket sales will be available one hour prior to performances at The Youngstown Playhouse.

The Youngstown Playhouse requires audience members to be masked and eligible company members to be vaccinated.

For more information on the play and seating, click here .

