Metcalfe’s Market debuts electric vehicle chargers on Earth Day

MADISON, Wis. — In honor of Earth Day, Metcalfe’s Market at Hilldale on Friday debuted some new electric vehicle chargers.

Despite the rain, representatives from the grocery store, the city and county and EnTech Solutions gathered to show off the technology. It continues the trend of increasing electric vehicle chargers being installed nationwide.

“Our company has probably done 500 vehicle chargers in eight years probably at about 100 locations, and it’s definitely been accelerating,” Mike Collom, EnTech Solutions’ strategic director, said.

More Earth Day events are scheduled at Hilldale. A free pop-up camp with Burn Boot Camp is set for 9:15 a.m. Saturday, and kids can meet Disney characters Mirabel from Encanto and Ariel from The Little Mermaid on the green from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

