'Overcrowded and outdated' Acadiana Crime Lab needs replacing before it's too late

Elected officials and district attorneys from the eight parishes that currently use the Acadiana Crime Lab for evidence analysis and expert witness testimony during criminal trials are launching an informational campaign that promotes efforts to obtain state funding for a new facility.

According to Kevin Ardoin, executive lab director for the crime lab located on West Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, the metal building where criminal evidence used in trials is currently examined and prepared has become overcrowded and outdated.

“Right now we are well into the planning phase for a new crime lab building and are seeking to provide all the parishes that we serve of our efforts. We have an extreme need for a new crime lab,” said Ardoin.

Ardoin told the St. Landry Parish Council on Wednesday night that about $20 million in total capital outlay funding is needed to replace the current crime lab that he feels has also become structurally unsound and could be severely damaged by a major hurricane.

The current 4,000 square-foot crime lab building which was constructed in 1989, has a leaky metal roof which if damaged by strong winds or hurricane weather, could damage the specialized equipment used by personnel as they examine evidence and perform forensic analysis used at criminal trials, Ardoin said during a brief presentation before the council members.

Ardoin said members of the Acadiana Crime Lab Commission which includes sheriffs and law enforcement agencies from the eight-parish area that surrounds Iberia, are asking the state for $15 million in capital outlay funding, with another 25 percent of the total costs obtained from local sources that include the eight parishes that currently use the lab for assistance during criminal trials.

The parishes that currently fund the operation crime lab through court costs, fine collections and other revenues include Iberia, St. Mary, St. Martin, Iberia, Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry and Vermilion.

A 2016 article published by The Daily Advertiser said the Acadiana Crime Lab also provides technical support, training and scientific analysis for trace evidence and fire arms.

According to the minutes of an Acadiana Crime Lab Commission meeting in November obtained by the Daily World , St. Martin Parish District Attorney Bo Duhe said there are three acres of land in the vicinity of the current crime lab that could be used for the construction of a new facility.

The November meeting minutes also indicate that current plans for a new 40,000 square-foot facility include the addition of a toxicology department and accommodations for 35 employees.

Those architectural plans for 2022-23 have already been submitted to state lawmakers for approval, the minutes of the meeting indicate.

St. Martin Parish president Chester Cedars who also addressed the St. Landry Council, said he and other elected officials are conducting an eight-parish tour to educate the public about the function of the crime lab and the need for a new facility to process evidence.

“A new lab is essential for prosecuting violent crime. We use the crime lab and the personnel there in our prosecutions of violent crimes which include rapes, murders and drug cases. In almost every case involving violent crime, we also have crime lab employees testify in court. That testimony from the crime lab analysis criminologists, is always crucial in obtaining a conviction,” said St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre.

Pitre said testimony and crime scene information provided by crime lab specialists was essential earlier this month in the 27th Judicial District second-degree murder conviction of Robert Lee Heard, who was on trial in connection with the 2017 death of his wife.

“This trial (involving Heard) involved a case in Eunice where (Heard’s) wife was stabbed and burned. The crime lab employs experts who are extremely knowledgeable and I describe them as experts who are there, always flying underneath the radar,” Pitre added.

Council member Harold Taylor said possibly at some point the St. Landry Parish Council can provide a resolution in support of the crime lab.