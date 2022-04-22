ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Denver Gazette

19 Denver police, fire recruits graduate from academy

By Julia Cardi julia.cardi@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06egNo_0fHVfuuZ00
Denver's police academy graduated 18 new officers and one arson investigator for the fire department on Friday, April 22, 2022.  Denver Police Department

The Denver Police Department added its newest class of officers to its ranks Friday, as a small group graduated from the academy.

The class includes 18 officers and an arson investigator for the Denver Fire Department. Though their graduation marks the end of their time as recruits, they will soon begin several months of field training.

Armando Saldate, the city’s executive director of the Department of Safety, thanked the graduates for making a challenging decision to become police officers.

“I know that especially in the times that we face today, emerging from this pandemic and all the trauma that our country and the world has been through these past couple years, it had to be an especially difficult decision.”

The new officers enter a department facing a sustained staffing shortage. The recruit class was an extra one approved by the city, and Police Chief Paul Pazen said it had room for 40 new officers — more than double the number that graduated Friday.

“It’s probably never been more difficult to be a police officer in our country, in our city. But it’s never been a more important time,” Pazen told the recruits.

He told The Denver Gazette that the next class, which will start Monday, is expected to have nearly 50 recruits.

The department has more officers leaving than coming in. Pazen said at a Citizen Oversight Board meeting last week that 145 officers left in 2021 between firings, retirements and resignations, nearly double the department’s average of 78 in a given year.

Pazen called the situation “horrible” against a backdrop of rising violent crime and more calls for service.

The academy gave four awards to Friday’s class of recruits. Jordan Hewitt received awards for having the highest marks among her class for legal education and the academic test, Brandon Bicknell was recognized for overall skills, and James Whisenton was voted by his peers as the most inspirational recruit.

The class chose recruit Siena Vessa to speak for them Friday.

“For six months, we have been learning how to be a Denver police officer. But our training doesn’t stop here. … It goes on for the rest of our career. Remember to never stop learning,” she said.

Despite the department’s staffing challenges, Pazen struck an optimistic tone in his message to the officers who were sworn in.

“You’re probably not going to remember too many of the words that were said at your graduation, but you are going to remember how you feel, and how you feel is that pride,” he said.

“I got just a little bit of advice, and it’s real simple: Work hard, work smart and treat people right.”

Comments / 3

Depcom
3d ago

Congratulations to all the newly badged officers! The people need you out there serving and protecting. We wish you the greatest success in this most important and noble endeavor

Reply
2
Related
KXRM

Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#The Recruit#Public Safety#The Department Of Safety#The Denver Gazette#Citizen Oversight Board
KXRM

Missing Fountain man has been found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Floridians reportedly start illegal campfire in Colorado park, leave scene

According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon. In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out. The ranger that's filming...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Pueblo Police looking for suspect in deadly crash

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s assistance with any information regarding the whereabouts of a driver who left the scene of a deadly car crash. Just before 9 p.m. on Friday, April 1st, Pueblo Police responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Bonforte Boulevard and Highway […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Summons written following human-caused fire that threatened hundreds of homes in Colorado Springs on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were responding to a grass fire in Colorado Springs on Friday on the north side of the city. The cause of the fire was originally ruled a “welding” incident and was updated to “illegal hot work during a burn restriction.” No permit was obtained for the welding work and proper hot work precautions were not followed, according to officials.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy