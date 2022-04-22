Mother, son sentenced to life in prison in 2020 Spalding motel room killing
A mother and son were sentenced to life in prison Friday in the fatal shooting of a man at a Spalding County hotel room in 2020, officials...www.ajc.com
A mother and son were sentenced to life in prison Friday in the fatal shooting of a man at a Spalding County hotel room in 2020, officials...www.ajc.com
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.https://www.ajc.com/
Comments / 24