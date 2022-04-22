ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

From the Right: Biden's open border is insane policy

By Russ Sloan
Daily Commercial
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SYmzR_0fHVfkKX00

It may be impossible to pinpoint who is specifically dictating Biden's southern open-border policy, but it appears we may soon go from bad policy to catastrophic! America is being invaded by illegal migrants crossing our border at the rate of approximately 7,366 a day. The Biden administration then transports them, in secret, to various parts of America without telling any of our governors as to how many are being sent to their state.

To give you some idea of how Biden's open-border policy has changed America since Trump was president, here are some staggering numbers. In Trump's last year, there were 405,036 U.S. border patrol encounters. In 2021, under Biden, that number had jumped to 1,666,167. In that same timeframe, total enforcement actions jumped under Trump from 646,822 to 1,956,519 under Biden.

This is insane, but it is about to get dramatically worse. The Biden administration is about to drop the use of Title 42, which is our last defensive measure to curtail illegal immigration. Title 42 was designed to protect the health of Americans from diseases brought to our borders by infected illegal migrants. We now know that the COVID virus can morph into several different contagious diseases. To allow anyone to enter our borders without a thorough medical examination could be playing Russian roulette with American lives.

In addition to the health concerns, we also are dealing with the deadly distribution of fentanyl, which has become especially lethal to Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. Then factor in sexual trafficking of kids, primarily young girls, drug running and smuggling illegal migrants into America without detection — all for a price!

If Biden quits enforcing Title 42, several experts have estimated that between 13,000 to 18,000 illegal migrants a day will enter America. These numbers could swell illegal entries to the U.S.A. to 6.5 million a year. If Biden is not stopped, then we can anticipate almost 20 million illegal migrants skirting our laws and gaining access to America. What will become of 20 million illegal migrants with minimal job and communication skills? How will this influx affect our schools, hospitals and crime rates? They will likely pay no federal income tax, and the added cost to U.S. taxpayers will be staggering. Most Americans support legal immigration but not illegal immigration.

Perhaps the biggest challenge in embracing 20 million illegal migrants is the cultural differences they bring with them. We do a marginal job in educating our own kids as to our history and the thinking that went into our Constitution. If I were guessing, I'd bet that “federal free stuff” would be far more appealing to illegal migrants — as would socialism. Remember, we pay for their “free stuff.”

America is in a position to choose for legal entry the best and brightest throughout the world. Biden doesn't want immigrants who can be self-sufficient; he simply wants future Democratic voters — talent, be damned! When Biden allows open borders, he couldn’t care less about our medical safety, the immense cost to support illegal migrants, and the significant cultural divide between those who have experienced American values and history versus those who couldn’t care less because they simply want the benefits of America.

I feel badly about my friends who legally came to America and gained their citizenship under our laws and associated legal costs. Biden seems intent on ignoring our borders to protect the United States of America. If we had a Democrat-controlled Congress with an ounce of integrity, they would impeach Biden for his total failure in defending our nation.

Recently Americans have seen two clips of Biden's ineptness, one when Obama returned to the White House and the second was after a recent speech.

In the Obama/Biden clip, Biden is being ignored and appears lost. He grabs the arm of a woman and heads for Obama. Obama is so busy shaking hands that Biden's attempts to get his attention fall woefully short. Most of the attendees are ignoring the president of the United States.

The second clip picks up after Biden finishes a speech, turns to his right to shake hands, but there is no one there and he then wanders around seeking some attention. When that fails, he quietly walks toward an exit. I disagree with Biden on almost everything, but as I view his wanderings I feel sorry that he is in a position where he makes decisions on our border policy and is in charge of our nuclear codes. Our adversaries have to salivate as they watch these clips.

Biden's open-door policy is insane, and his cognitive skills are in severe decline. Pray for America!

