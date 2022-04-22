Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed on St. Stephens Road in Prichard.
Richard J. Anderson was struck by a vehicle April 21, on St. Stephens Road near Piggly Wiggly. The man died after being struck, according to a news release from the city of Prichard.
Prichard Police were called to the scene at about 8:30 p.m.
