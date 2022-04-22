ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Prichard

By Aspen Popowski
 3 days ago

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed on St. Stephens Road in Prichard.

Richard J. Anderson was struck by a vehicle April 21, on St. Stephens Road near Piggly Wiggly. The man died after being struck, according to a news release from the city of Prichard.

Prichard Police were called to the scene at about 8:30 p.m.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

