Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed on St. Stephens Road in Prichard.

Richard J. Anderson was struck by a vehicle April 21, on St. Stephens Road near Piggly Wiggly. The man died after being struck, according to a news release from the city of Prichard.

Prichard Police were called to the scene at about 8:30 p.m.

