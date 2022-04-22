ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MN

4-22-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3

By Jacob Garramone
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article00:06 - Clay County Extension Educator Randy Nelson joins the show to answer lawn...

AM 1390 KRFO

MN’s Most Hated City is Encouraging Residents Not to Mow Lawns in May

For being a bunch of cake eaters, the city of Edina might be onto something. Edina is encouraging residents to hold off on mowing their lawns until June of 2022. The program is called "No Mow May" and it is an effort to protect pollinator food (like grass and dandelions) and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring. This effort was also made last spring in the city of West St. Paul.
EDINA, MN
Clay County, MN
Kat Kountry 105

700,000+ Kitchen Appliances Recalled by Best Buy in Minnesota

Almost every kitchen in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois has the trendy air fryer sitting on its counter. If you do, there is a very good chance that it was part of a huge recall. Best Buy has recalled over 700,000 air fryers and air fry ovens due to the product overheating and catching on fire.
Upworthy

Retired women in Canada got together and made 300 quilts to give a warm welcome to Ukrainians

A group of quilters in southern Manitoba, Canada, have been working tirelessly for weeks to offer a warm welcome to Ukrainian refugees arriving in the country. Dozens of volunteers—most of whom are retired women from Carman and surrounding communities—joined forces to make quilts for Ukrainian families, after organizer Maureen Carr put out a call for action on Facebook last month. "Many hands make light work. I put a call out on Facebook, calling all quilters. And I got the response beyond belief," Carr told CBC. "There'll be about six to twelve women going with the sewing machines on one side."
ADVOCACY
Kat Kountry 105

Is This The Strangest Northern Minnesota YouTube Channel?

There are plenty of odd YouTube channels, that's what makes it great, but this channel ranks up there with the strangest. 'Stanwell Channel' is a channel dedicated 100% to toilets, and public restrooms, there is no commentary that I can find in any of the videos, just a simple thumbs up or thumbs down on each of the toilets or sinks in the reviewed restroom.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

A Marvelous Mandan Mansion – Stunning

One can only dream, right? Have you ever driven by a huge mansion in Bismarck or Mandan and wondered what it would be like to live there?. Well listen, we are allowed our dreams, and for about 99% of us, that's all it will ever be. However, if you ever win big in the lottery, keep this place in mind:
MANDAN, ND

