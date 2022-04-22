Chester Rotary Grows

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Escondido Draw Recreational Area is seeking certification to become an International Dark Sky Park, joining the increasing number of West Texas communities andareas working to preserve the night sky. The announcement came today by the Recreational Area and the Ozona Chamber of Commerce to make it the first of its […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An empty, fenced-in concrete lot — that has been sitting in the middle of downtown Champaign for years — will still one day be the site of a hotel, according to the property owner. Doug Altenberger broke ground on the future Marriott Aloft Hotel site at Neil and Hill Streets three […]
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A local business in Mercer County, damaged in a hit and run accident earlier this month, received a grant to try and reopen its doors. The City of Princeton provided a two thousand dollar grant to property owners L & S Enterprises. This beautification grant helps to rebuild the walls of the property […]
Comments / 0