LEGO’s new Succulents mean no dead plants ever again

Susan Straight's compelling novel carries listeners through Southern California with a large cast of characters whose personalities are enriched by the voices of three gifted narrators. Shaun Taylor-Corbett narrates the sections devoted to Johnny Frías, a California Highway Patrol officer who shot and secretly buried a rapist, an act which eventually pulls together the stories of the central players. Patricia R. Floyd takes on the sections devoted to Matelasse Rodrigue, whose husband left her and their two young sons for an Instagram-inspired lifestyle. She also gives us Merry, mourning her only child, her son, shot by a cop. Frankie Corzo is the voice of Ximena, an undocumented migrant from Oaxaca who saves an abandoned infant, becomes a target of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and must run from her precariously held job. The intersecting stories are dominated by family origins - many going back before European settlement - as well as language and the attendant hazards of looking or sounding Hispanic when ICE comes to call. This is a moving, ultimately exultant novel that will stay with you long after the final words have been uttered. (Recorded Books, Unabridged, 123/4 hours)

