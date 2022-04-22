ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Binghamton shooting on Bigelow Street: What to know about Aliza Spencer, investigation

By Sarah Eames, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38gEwO_0fHVdmAP00

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl Thursday night on the city’s East Side.

“It is my firm belief that with the right detective work and with the public’s help, we will bring the individual or individuals responsible for this to justice,” Kraham told reporters at a Friday afternoon press conference.

Kraham pledged “every possible law enforcement resource available” to the ongoing investigation, calling the case “truly heartbreaking.”

What happened to Aliza Spencer?

Twelve-year-old Aliza Spencer was walking with her father and her 13-year-old brother shortly after 10 p.m. when she was struck in the chest by a single small-caliber bullet, according to Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski.

The family was “across the street and up a house or two” from their home on Bigelow Street when the shot was fired, Zikuski said.

Officers responded within three minutes of the initial 911 call and performed CPR on the scene until EMS crews arrived to transport Aliza to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, according to Zikuski.

Bigelow Street shooting:Binghamton superintendent announces death of 6th grader

Who was Aliza Spencer?

Aliza was a sixth-grade student at East Middle School and a former student at Calvin Coolidge Elementary School, both of which are just blocks away from the scene of the shooting.

“I’m told she was a very bright and talented student on the high honor roll,” Kraham said. “She was a softball player and well-loved by teachers and classmates alike.”

How the investigation is unfolding

Despite several hours of continuous police investigation, including canvassing of a multi-block radius around the scene of the shooting, no suspect has been named or described.

Zikuski said it has yet to be determined how the shooter approached the victim and her family, but based on a review of home security footage from surrounding residences, investigators are confident that the shooting wasn’t a drive-by.

“Nothing so far in the investigation that points to a specific pedestrian in the area,” he said.

The shooting is not believed to be linked to any other crime or incident in the city.

Zikuski described the East Side neighborhood as the “slowest side of town for decades, in terms of police activity.”

“This is a tight-knit neighborhood and one that any of us would be lucky to raise our families in,” Kraham said.

Comments / 1

Related
WETM 18 News

Early morning shooting sparks investigation in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning shooting in Elmira left one individual shot, leading police into an investigation in an attempt to find the suspect. According to Police, there were reports of shots fired early Sunday morning, resulting in a response around 2:36 a.m. from officers. Police arrived at West Hudson Street and discovered […]
ELMIRA, NY
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Crime & Safety
KISS 104.1

Cheri Lindsey Murder Story To Be Featured On National Television

Cheri Lindsey of Binghamton had a brilliant future in front of her until her future was stolen when she was brutally murdered on March 26, 1984. Cheri Lindsey was a vivacious 12-year-old girl who attended East Middle School in Binghamton. She liked to play board games, baseball, and clarinet. Cheri was a Girl Scout and a newspaper carrier and, she was the light of her parent's life.
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime#Cpr#Ems#East Middle School
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for help to ID Dollar General thieves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Tree Falls on Teen in Binghamton

While there have been dozens of reports of trees falling across roadways and even on trees and vehicles during the April 19 Nor-Easter in the Southern Tier, there has been a very unusual report of a tree actually falling on a person. Shortly before 4 a.m. Binghamton Police and medics...
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman killed after hit by train in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Heights Police Department has confirmed that a woman from the Village was killed after being hit by a train in the Heights late Monday night. The EHPD said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a train near West 14th Street and College […]
WBRE

Man accidentally released from prison arrested in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Scranton police, a man who was wrongfully released from Lackawanna County Prison was located and picked up in Scranton. Lieutenant Michael Perry with the Scranton Police Department said that they received a call that 24-year-old Anthony Trozzolillo was at a gas station in the 700 block of North […]
SCRANTON, PA
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

457
Followers
345
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Binghamton New York News - pressconnects.com is the home page of Binghamton New York with in depth and updated Binghamton local news.

 http://pressconnects.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy