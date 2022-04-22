Binghamton shooting on Bigelow Street: What to know about Aliza Spencer, investigation

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl Thursday night on the city’s East Side.

“It is my firm belief that with the right detective work and with the public’s help, we will bring the individual or individuals responsible for this to justice,” Kraham told reporters at a Friday afternoon press conference.

Kraham pledged “every possible law enforcement resource available” to the ongoing investigation, calling the case “truly heartbreaking.”

What happened to Aliza Spencer?

Twelve-year-old Aliza Spencer was walking with her father and her 13-year-old brother shortly after 10 p.m. when she was struck in the chest by a single small-caliber bullet, according to Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski.

The family was “across the street and up a house or two” from their home on Bigelow Street when the shot was fired, Zikuski said.

Officers responded within three minutes of the initial 911 call and performed CPR on the scene until EMS crews arrived to transport Aliza to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, according to Zikuski.

Who was Aliza Spencer?

Aliza was a sixth-grade student at East Middle School and a former student at Calvin Coolidge Elementary School, both of which are just blocks away from the scene of the shooting.

“I’m told she was a very bright and talented student on the high honor roll,” Kraham said. “She was a softball player and well-loved by teachers and classmates alike.”

How the investigation is unfolding

Despite several hours of continuous police investigation, including canvassing of a multi-block radius around the scene of the shooting, no suspect has been named or described.

Zikuski said it has yet to be determined how the shooter approached the victim and her family, but based on a review of home security footage from surrounding residences, investigators are confident that the shooting wasn’t a drive-by.

“Nothing so far in the investigation that points to a specific pedestrian in the area,” he said.

The shooting is not believed to be linked to any other crime or incident in the city.

Zikuski described the East Side neighborhood as the “slowest side of town for decades, in terms of police activity.”

“This is a tight-knit neighborhood and one that any of us would be lucky to raise our families in,” Kraham said.