Wake, funeral services announced for Natick police officer Michael Mabardy

NATICK — Officer Michael Mabardy will be laid to rest on Monday, nearly a week after he died while playing ice hockey with friends in Marlborough.

Mabardy, an 11-year veteran of the Natick Police Department, died Tuesday night, leaving four young daughters. He was 39.

Mabardy's funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick's Church, 44 East Central St., Natick. It will be preceded by a procession from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home at Natick Common, 4 Park St., which will include a Natick Police Honor Guard.

A private burial will follow.

Mabardy's wake will be held from 3-7 p.m. Sunday at the Everett & Sons Funeral Home.

On Thursday, the Greg Hill Foundation held a fundraiser for Mabardy's family, raising more than $80,000. The foundation matched the first $5,000 donated.

Mabardy grew up in Natick and started his police career in Nantucket, before joining the Natick Police Department in 2011.

On Wednesday, Police Chief James Hicks said Mabardy was popular and hard-working. He was a patrol officer on the day shift.

"As an officer, he always came in ready to work," said Hicks. "He was a K9 officer for a period of time. Whenever he was here, he was very supportive of his fellow officers. He always wanted to make sure all of his fellow officers were recognized for what they did."

