Woman Killed In Nevada House Fire
(Nevada, IA) — Officials in Nevada say a 74-year-old woman has died in a house fire. Emergency responders were called to the location at about 5:30 p-m Thursday. Firefighters say Ruth Olson was still inside the home when they arrived. They were able to pull her out of the burning structure. Olson was taken to a nearby hospital where she died early this (Friday) morning. KCCI / TV reports Nevada officials have determined the fire was accidentally started by careless smoking while using a home oxygen source. There were no working smoke detectors in the home.
