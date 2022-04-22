ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

“The need is incredible”: Local Rotary Clubs celebrate 1 million meals provided for food bank

By Q McCray, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXK9j_0fHVcik800

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Rotary Clubs say they’ve collectively given enough donations for Second Harvest Food Bank to provide 1 million meals for families in need.

It’s a major milestone both organizations set out to meet by the end of the year that they were unfortunately able to meet in just four months.

“Right now in central Florida, one in seven people are struggling to get enough food to put on the table,” Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida Chief Development Officer Greg Higgerson said.

In stepped the Rotarians- members of the Rotary Clubs of Central Florida. The organization is known for its charitable contributions, and turned their full attention to the need.

“We started thinking about this last summer as one of our service projects…How we could make a difference in our community,” Rotary Club District Governor Barry Gainer said.

All 45 individual clubs with their more than 1,600 members set out to feed families in need, a need that is only growing in Central Florida.

“We’ve done food collections at grocery stores and had all that food come to Second Harvest Food Bank,” Gainer said.

The food bank, in turn, used the money and food donations to feed as many people as possible.

‘One thing I learned is that 1 million meals is just one percent of what’s needed in Central Florida,” Gainer said. “The need is absolutely incredible.”

For more information on how to get help or donate, click here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Publix: Changes For 2022

A threatened 2021 boycott over an alleged January 6 insurrection link and contentious stances on social issues have at times overshadowed the success of the nation’s largest employee-owned company.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Evie M.

Ashley's is the "Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida". Would you eat there?

Ashley's in Rockledge, Florida is "the Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida"Attribution: Leonard J. DeFrancisci This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution. Food and the paranormal is honestly a great combination. It's not easy to find a haunted restaurant either, but of course, Florida doesn't disappoint. Maybe you've even heard of Ashley's a sports bar with a pub theme and good food for a fair price.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Rotarians#Feedhopenow
The Daily South

$800 Million Resort Opens in Florida's Little-Known Horse Country

You don't have to ride a horse to experience the romance and style of the equestrian world at the new Equestrian Hotel in Ocala, Florida. Nor do you need to be familiar with Ocala, the sleepy central Florida town known as "Horse Capital of the World," to appreciate its legacy for producing some of the finest champions in equestrianism.
OCALA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pay respects to Tampa’s Dillard’s Clearance Center

TAMPA — The mall emanated a midweek Dawn of the Dead glow. Dillard’s Clearance Center faced a phalanx of sleepy gold jewelry stores and an attraction of vacant trampolines. At 11:56 a.m. on Wednesday, in this dim corner of University Mall, an employee slid open glass doors and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
TheStreet

Chick-fil-A Brings Back a Menu Favorite After 6 Years

In the world of fast food, there is nothing like the comeback of a discontinued-but-not-forgotten item to get people in a frenzy. It happened with Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, and the lines caused by McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report elusive Szechuan Sauce have by now entered fast-food canon.
RESTAURANTS
click orlando

Sprouts set to open new Central Florida location. Here’s where

APOPKA, Fla. – The supermarket chain Sprouts Farmers Market is getting ready to open its fifth Central Florida location in Apopka. The new location is set to open at 2283 E. Semoran Blvd. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The opening date, according to Sprouts website, is...
APOPKA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Imagine if they had not gotten off that ride | Letters

Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride | March 22. Several years ago my family visited a Tampa attraction. This included my high school age daughter and her football player boyfriend. When they were seated on a ride, the bar holding the passengers in would not latch over the 6-foot-8, 300-pound young man. The attendant, who was not much older than my daughter, told him to just hold onto the bar. My daughter told him that they would not be riding, and they exited the ride. The Orlando tragedy has made me revisit what might have been. My heart goes out to the family of that young man and all that they will never be able to see him accomplish.
TAMPA, FL
Ocala Star Banner

'Open big like an alligator': New Ocala pediatric dentist will focus on children's needs

“Open big like an alligator for me,” Dr. Gayathri Raju says to 5-year-old Loralai Webb during her dental visit Thursday morning, followed momentarily by, “Bring your teeth together like you’re biting down on a sandwich.”  Moving over to 5-year-old Kingston Brewton for his checkup, she concludes that he has “no sugar bugs,” or cavities.  ...
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Come Out with Pride working to bring WorldPride event to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Come Out with Pride is working with the City of Orlando to develop a winning bid that will bring WorldPride to the City Beautiful in 2026. The bid will highlight Orlando’s infrastructure such as airports, highways, hotels and amenities such as amusement parks, as well as Orlando’s long history of holding large-scale LGBTQ+ events such as Girls in Wonderland, One Magical Weekend and Come Out With Pride.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

The Canyons Zip Line offers high-flying Florida fun through the trees

Azure-blue waters and high rocky cliffs comprise a scene hardly reminiscent of flat, swampy Florida. These canyons look more like something you might see in a national park out West, that is, until you notice palm trees and Spanish moss dotting the landscape. The Canyons Zip Line in Ocala gives locals and tourists the chance to embark on a highflying adventure through the treetops on tours ...
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
88K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy