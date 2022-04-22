Severe storms crossing Iowa on Saturday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place until 10 PM tonight for much of Central Iowa.



Western Iowa remains under a High Wind Warning until 7 PM for gusts outside of storms possible over 55 mph, with Central Iowa has a Wind Advisory for 35+ mph gusts, also until 7 PM.



Thunderstorms are developing in Western Iowa along a cold front, and will work their way across the state this evening. Initially, storms could produce some hail, though damaging wind gusts will likely be the main, and longest lasting threat with the storms.



A couple of isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Tornadoes look more likely in Central Minnesota and into Missouri and Kansas, but cannot be completely ruled out here. The main threats for Iowa look to be damaging winds and hail with these storms.

