Corpus Christi, TX

Early morning car crash leads to drivers arrest, passenger with life threatening injuries

 3 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers responded to an early morning vehicle crash that left a passenger with life threating injuries. At approximately 2:31 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of HWY 358 EB in reference to...

KBTX.com

Deadly 2-car crash off of South Texas Avenue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department responded to the 1200 Block of South Texas Avenue for a two vehicle collision at 2:21 a.m. on Saturday, April 23. One of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene. The second driver was transported to a local hospital. This is...
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Two injured in early morning shooting at Waco food truck

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officials say two people were shot and taken to the hospital following an altercation at El Pollo Palenque Taqueria off of La Salle avenue and 15th street in Waco. It happened around 3 am. Waco police say it started with an altercation and when the suspect...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Temple police: 18-wheeler crash on I-35 shuts down several lanes

TEMPLE, Texas — An 18-wheeler crash on I-35 has shut down several lanes this morning in Temple, said police. The incident occurred by Exit 302 and 303, drivers can expect some northbound and southbound lane closures, according to the Temple Police Department. Drivers in the area are being asked...
TEMPLE, TX
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Homicide detectives identify Juanita Rodriguez as woman found wrapped in tarp

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives have identified the body of a woman wrapped in a plastic tarp on the side of a Dallas street as Juanita Rodriguez.The 54-year-old was found on April 20 at 3000 S. Ledbetter Drive. Homicide detectives, Crime Scene, Dallas County Medical Examiner field agents, and City of Dallas Marshals responded and processed the scene.  Calling Rodriguez's death unexplained, police said they reclassified it as a murder based on the medical examiner's autopsy, which determined she died from a gunshot wound. Rodriguez was reported missing by her family on Saturday, April 16 to the Duncanville Police Department. On Monday, April 18, 2022, Rodriguez's vehicle was found by Dallas Police abandoned on Navy Avenue.The motive and circumstances surrounding her homicide are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AZFamily

3 dead, several hurt after I-10 pursuit ends in head-on crash north of Tucson

PICACHO, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 10 is back open near Picacho after an SUV carrying eight people crashed into a tractor-trailer, killing three people Thursday afternoon. It all started just before 9 a.m. when DPS tried to stop a westbound SUV. The driver sped off and troopers chased them, investigators said. At some point, the SUV driver crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and slammed head-on into a tractor-trailer.
PICACHO, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Off-duty Texas officer shoots 2 people in Walmart parking lot, police say

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty policeman in Texas is accused of shooting two people in the parking lot of a Walmart in San Antonio, authorities said Friday. The officer, who serves with the Schertz Police Department northeast of San Antonio, fired shots into a van in the store’s parking lot, KSAT-TV reported. San Antonio police arrived shortly after 3 p.m. CDT and found a 40-year-old man suffering from “several” gunshot wounds and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman, also injured, the television station reported.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Police: Carjacking suspect dies in crash shortly after incident

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of carjacking an elderly woman died in a “major accident” shortly after the incident, police say. On April 12, officers with the San Antonio Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Southcross in regards to a robbery. The victim, identified as a 71-year-old woman, […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

