Louisiana Grandmother, mother booked for murder after forcing 4-year-old to drink alcohol
BATON ROUGE, La ( BRPROUD ) — Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a grandmother and mother after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive in the 12000 block of Wallis Street on Thursday morning.
BRPD arrested 28-year-old Kadjah Record and 53-year-old Roxanne Record for the death of 4-year-old China Record. During the investigation, officials learned that the grandmother forced China to consume a bottle of Whiskey while the mother watched.
The toddler's BAC was .680. The grandmother and mother was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 1st degree murder.
