Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana Grandmother, mother booked for murder after forcing 4-year-old to drink alcohol

By Stacie Richard
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La ( BRPROUD ) — Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a grandmother and mother after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive in the 12000 block of Wallis Street on Thursday morning.

BRPD arrested 28-year-old Kadjah Record and 53-year-old Roxanne Record for the death of 4-year-old China Record. During the investigation, officials learned that the grandmother forced China to consume a bottle of Whiskey while the mother watched.

Photo Courtesy: Emery Queen, father of China Record

The toddler’s BAC was .680. The grandmother and mother was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 1st degree murder.

Baldwin residents demanding change after repeated drive-by shootings

This is an ongoing investigation.

A P
2d ago

May the child Rest In Peace. May the grandmother and mother get the maximum punishment allowed by the law.

Ruby Ferguson
2d ago

These parents seem to be the problem just down right sad and ridiculous God help out children 🙏

Susan Bruce
2d ago

I am sorry but history , I think , proved itself when it was an “eye for an eye” , you didn’t hear of crime going nuts like it is now. I pray for the Child and for both Adults. I DO NOT APPROVE of the crime but God’s Love is for everyone!!

