ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Governor Tate Reeves signs COVID-19 bill

By Joey Barnes
wcbi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves signs a law preventing public agencies from punishing people based on their COVID-19...

www.wcbi.com

Comments / 3

Arthur Brown
2d ago

Mr. Reeves, can you please approve assistance for needy families in Mississippi. It's a alot of families that are struggling to feed their children. We need another round of PEBT.. Thank you Mrs. Shelia Brown

Reply(1)
7
Related
CBS News

Mississippi set to become last U.S. state with an equal pay law

Mississippi will become the final state with a law requiring equal pay for equal work by women and men. The law will become effective on July 1. A 1963 federal law requires equal pay for equal work, but Mississippi has the only state without its own law since Alabama enacted one in 2019. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, signed House Bill 770 on Wednesday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mayor Lumumba: ‘Paternalistic, racist’ Legislature failed to help Jackson despite having extra billions

Despite having unprecedented extra billions of dollars to spend, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the Mississippi Legislature failed to provide enough help to the capital city, which faces dire infrastructure and crime problems decades in the making. In a lengthy post-legislative session interview with Mississippi Today, Lumumba said “paternalistic” and “racist” attitudes of legislative […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Jackson, MS
Coronavirus
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Health
Jackson, MS
Health
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi financial planner receives 30-year-sentence without possibility of parole for rape of woman in his New Orleans apartment

A Mississippi financial planner who was convicted of rape was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of probation or parole. NOLA.com reports that William McDonough, 49, of Natchez, Miss., was sentenced Thursday after being convicted in March of raping one of three women who have accused him of the sex crime.
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman will spend nearly 5 years in federal prison after she admitted submitting bills for medical equipment never given to patients

A Mississippi woman was sentenced to 57 months in prison for defrauding health care insurance providers. Joy Beth Harden, 51, of Columbia pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2021, to executing a scheme to defraud Medicare and other health care benefit programs. Specifically, Harden submitted fraudulent bills for durable medical equipment...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Magnolia State Live

‘If they want to run the police department, let them run it’: Mississippi police chief angered by decision to delay vote on pay increases, promotions

Brookhaven’s top police officer and the City’s Board of Aldermen did not see eye-to-eye Tuesday on recommended promotions within the police department. Three aldermen were physically present at the meeting, while four joined the meeting via phone from an annual municipal leaders conference on the Gulf Coast. After...
BROOKHAVEN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy