Roanoke River voted ‘Best Urban Kayaking Spot’ in national poll

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The dogwoods and redbuds are blooming, which is a sure sign another Virginia rite of spring is happening, one that has been going on for thousands of years — the annual shad runs. This is the time of year when hickory and American shad return from the Atlantic Ocean to spawn […]
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Warmer weather typically brings out an array of people who are venturing outside to hike the mountains of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. According to the manager of Walkabout Outfitter in downtown Roanoke, Rayna Christman, we could see even more hikers lacing up their boots to hit area trails this year than we […]
"You may see in some of our more popular parks that we have increased attendance for our campsites," she said. "If you’re coming on the weekend you may have some trouble finding a reservation, but if you have the flexibility to camp during the week we typically have available campsites from Monday to Thursday."
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Abandoned boats are littering Virginia and are impacting the economy, people’s safety and wildlife habitats. Between data from the U.S. Coast Guard and reports from local marinas, there are more than 200 abandoned vessels across the Commonwealth. In the last year, about 10...
Tangier Island, located in the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia, is home to approximately 400 people, but will soon be underwater due to the rapid effects of erosion and rising sea levels caused by climate change.April 22, 2022.
elegant senior woman(Yakobchuk Olena/Adobe Stock Images) The richest woman in Virginia comes from a household name you've seen on the shelves of your favorites stores. That's right, she's an heiress to the Mars, Inc. candy fortune.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s springtime in Richmond and with spring comes new critters crawling about the city. The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications has started getting calls about coyotes wandering in the daylight, luckily these animals aren’t a problem most of the time. According to the Dept....
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,691,268 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, April 22, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,705 from the 1,689,563 reported Thursday, a bigger increase than the 1,495 new cases reported Thursday.
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Now that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 90-day gas tax holiday has passed the House Finance Committee, it is now in state budget negotiations, which is exactly where he wants it to be. “I’m hopeful they will move fast,” Youngkin said in Reston on Tuesday....
It's been said that no good deed goes unpunished. A Virginia Beach landowner is finding that out the hard way after he tried helping some people who were homeless by letting them set up camp on a piece of his land.
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia ABC announced it’s changing the way you can get your hands on limited-edition spirits. CEO Travis Hill says they will start announcing which stores receive high-demand products. He says that previously, some customers would camp out or even follow trucks on deliveries. The new...
ARLINGTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired in November 2018, when Amazon chose northern Virginia for their next headquarters. The Arlington County Board gave unanimous approval Saturday to Amazon's plans to build a unique, helix-shaped tower as the centerpiece...
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Strasburg residents should keep an eye out as some have spotted the poisonous hemlock plant growing along the town’s riverwalk on the bank of the Shenandoah River. Hemlock is a leafy invasive plant that often grows in wet areas and can grow up to 8...
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An Honor Flight trip that carried a dozen veterans to Washington over the weekend included a dozen ‘guardians’ to look after the veterans, and a team of additional volunteers to take care of other logistics. Isabella Jessee is an EMT, and she joined the...
Virginia has more than 1 million migrants from different places and backgrounds. That’s about 12.5 percent of the region’s inhabitants but still a bit under the national average (13.7%). This number may not seem too big (compared to other states), but still, it’s significant one to the region.
Unfortunately, it seems as though a hunter didn’t get to experience of taking down such a majestic beast. The cause of death seems to be unknown, but one Montana man stumbled upon the remains of this old bull near Troy, Montana, while searching for mushrooms after a controlled burn last spring.
Comments / 0