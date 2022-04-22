ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, MS

West Point law enforcement showed love to 911 dispatchers

By Desmone Mathews
wcbi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point law enforcement showed love to its dispatchers today with a 911 awards day. Clay County dispatchers weren’t able to celebrate the traditional telecommunicators...

www.wcbi.com

Magnolia State Live

Mississippi mother arrested, accused of aiding son, two other teens in deadly shooting

A Mississippi mother has been arrested and accused of aiding her teenage son and two other teenagers in the murder of another teen at a rural Mississippi apartment complex. Ackerman police say that Jessica McDonald transported her son, Cordarius Brown, 16, Muleyah Yeates, 16, and Detravion Ball, 14, to and from the scene of a March 27 fatal shooting at Millwood Apartments in Ackerman.
ACKERMAN, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo City man convicted of raping daughter

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was convicted of six counts of statutory rape on Tuesday, April 5. A Yazoo County Circuit Court Jury found Jimmy Allen guilty of raping his daughter. Prosecutors said Allen will be sentenced on April 14, 2022.
YAZOO CITY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Two charged with capital murder in attack of couple who reportedly caught men breaking into their Mississippi house

Two Mississippi men have been charged with capital murder after an attack in a Scott County house left one person dead, another person seriously injured. Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville, and Jacari J. Broom, 22, of Lake, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in connection with a Feb. 17 attack at a Sparkville Road house, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Victim fighting for her life in Mississippi ICU after assault by three females ends with shooting in stomach, police say

Following a disturbance around midnight on Tuesday, a woman was shot and is in the intensive care unit at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the disturbance took place in the 2500 block of Halls Ferry Road. Four females were involved in a fight, with three females assaulting the victim.
VICKSBURG, MS
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
WTOK-TV

Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona, Mississippi woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband. Christine Porter, 39, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder. Assistant Chief Sherrie Hardin says Porter called 911 to report a disturbance at her home. A short time later, Porter showed up...
OKOLONA, MS
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Magnolia State Live

Fight results in granddaughter shooting grandparent and then her boyfriend, Mississippi police report

Following a domestic incident on South Street in Vicksburg early Monday afternoon, two people were shot and one suspect is in custody. A statement from Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the shooting took place following a domestic altercation between a grandparent and granddaughter. A fight ensued, the granddaughter shot her grandparent and then shot her boyfriend, Jones said.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Woman arrested for damaging Mississippi church’s property

The Oxford Police Department arrested a local woman for damaging property at First Baptist Church. OPD took a report on Sunday of damaged property at the church located in the 800 block of Van Buren Avenue. Church surveillance cameras showed a female lying across two different mechanical gate arms located at the church parking lot the day before.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
JACKSON, MS

