CNN's 'As Equals' highlights struggle of women's fishing co-op

Bad hygiene, showing interest in multiple people and vulgar vocabulary are among the top dealbreakers when it comes to flirting, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus set out to identify the actions and characteristics that make potential partners seem less appealing, finding 11 common undesirable traits.The two-part small-scale study, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, surveyed 946 adults.The first cohort of 212 participants were asked to imagine themselves in a scenario with a potential romantic partner and list behaviours and traits which would leave a bad impression.A total of 69 behaviours were...
Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
MSNBC host Joy Reid criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) after a photo showed Black kids holding anti-Critical Race Theory (CRT) signs as he signed the “Stop Woke” bill into law. On Friday, Rei retweeted Florida Senator Shevrin Jones attacking the governor after a picture showed four Black...
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
The first episode of Piers Morgan’s new talk show averaged 317,000 viewers, with talkTV beating out rivals Sky News and BBC News during the same time slot.Piers Morgan Uncensored debuted on Monday (25 April) night at 8pm. In the first episode, the ex-Good Morning Britain host invited former US president Donald Trump on as his first guest.The heavily publicised interview won a two per cent share of all television viewing at the time, with audience numbers peaking at 397,000. Not all viewers, however, stayed to watch the full one-hour broadcast.TalkTV is a new Rupert Murdoch-owned TV channel which launched...
Veterans Affairs officials this week will add nine respiratory cancers to the list of illnesses presumed caused by burn pit exposure, easing the path veterans suffering from those conditions have to take to get disability benefits. The move follows promises by administration officials last fall to speed up care and...
Comments / 0